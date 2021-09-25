September 25, 2021
Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Titans | Week 3 | Predictions & Picks

Can the Colts get into the win column this week in a key AFC South battle? Our experts predict Colts-Titans.
Author:
Publish date:

It's been a rollercoaster season to date for the Indianapolis Colts, and it's only Week 3. 

From dealing with a number of injuries to key players, to failing too often in the red zone, the Colts need to get a win at all costs this week on the road in an AFC South against the Tennessee Titans. 

This week, ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Titans, the entire staff is in the same boat one week after all four predicted a loss to the Los Angeles Rams as Zach Hicks, Andrew Moore and Josh Carney all go in the same direction.

In the NFL, any team can win on any given Sunday. Here's how Horseshoe Huddle sees it unfolding for the Colts in Week 3 against the Titans.. 

Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) (1-1): While it appears as though the Colts could have their starting quarterback in this match-up, I’m not super confident in their chances. The Colts come into this game allowing 4.7 ypc to lead running backs, which could be a disaster against a superstar like Derrick Henry. On offense, the Colts should be able to find success, but I don’t think it’ll be enough to keep up.

Pick: Titans 38 Colts 28

Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreSI) (1-1): If the ankles respond well, it looks like Carson Wentz will be starting for the Colts this weekend. That’s a huge plus when you consider Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley are the alternatives. A less mobile Wentz will need the best out of the Colts’ offensive line, which would be a welcome site. The key will still be containing Derrick Henry and the Colts defense must step up for the challenge if they want a chance.

Pick: Titans 24 Colts 17

Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) (1-1): It will be great for the Colts to have Carson Wentz in this game, but the Colts' offense will still be so limited due to a banged-up offensive line struggling to performance up to par. This has to be the week the running game gets going for Indy, as the best defense against the Titans' high-powered attack is to keep them off the field. Finish off drives in the red zone and take care of the football and you have a fighting chance. I just think the Titans' offense will be too much in the end when they have the football. 

Pick: Titans 23, Colts 17

 Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

