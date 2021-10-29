Colts, Titans Announce Final Injury Report for Week 8

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Colts vs. Titans: Week 8 Final Injury Report

    Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 8 matchup.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans have released their final injury reports for Week 8, and things are looking up for the home team.

    The Colts are welcoming back three players to Lucas Oil Stadium who missed last week's game while another two are questionable. That's a lot of firepower to get back at once. Meanwhile, the Titans are quite banged up and will have some important players hobbled.

    Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 8 matchup.

    COLTS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
    • Limited Participant — RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
    • Full Participant — RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring)
    • Limited Participant — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad)
    • Full Participant — RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

    FRIDAY

    • Did Not Participate — CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring)
    • Full Participant — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

    QUESTIONABLE — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb)

    OUT — CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring)

    Hilton, Smith, Turay, Wilkins, and Ya-Sin all missed last week's game (at least) and have actually been hurt for longer as they eventually worked their way back to health. Hilton and Smith are both questionable but everyone else is ready to go for Sunday.

    Read More

    Smith would be a welcomed addition back but his recent replacement, Matt Pryor, has done quite well in his absence. On the defensive side of the ball, Turay and Ya-Sin are big returns. Turay helps give the Colts a full-strength pass rush while Ya-Sin gets to continue his high level of play.

    TITANS

    WEDNESDAY

    • Did Not Participate — FB Khari Blasingame (knee), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), CB Chris Jackson (foot), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), LB Monty Rice (illness), WR Chester Rogers (groin), G Rodger Saffold III (rest), DL Teair Tart (groin)
    • Limited Participant — WR A.J. Brown (rest), OT Bobby Hart (chest)
    • Full Participant — OT Kendall Lamm (ankle), OT Taylor Lewan (concussion)

    THURSDAY

    • Did Not Participate — FB Khari Blasingame (knee), RB Derrick Henry (rest), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), WR Josh Reynolds (illness), G Rodger Saffold III (rest), DL Teair Tart (groin)
    • Limited Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (knee), RB Darrynton Evans (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), CB Chris Jackson (foot), OLB Harold Landry III (hamstring), WR Chester Rogers (groin)
    • Full Participant — WR A.J. Brown (rest), OT Bobby Hart (chest), OT Kendall Lamm (ankle), OT Taylor Lewan (concussion), LB Monty Rice (illness)

    FRIDAY

    • Did Not Participate — FB Khari Blasingame (knee), WR A.J. Brown (knee), RB Darrynton Evans (knee), LB Rashaan Evans (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), Ot Kendall Lamm (ankle)
    • Limited Participant — DL Denico Autry (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), OLB Harold Landry III (hamstring), WR Chester Rogers (groin), DL Teair Tart (groin)
    • Full Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (knee), OT Bobby Hart (chest), RB Derrick Henry (rest), CB Chris Jackson (foot), OT Taylor Lewan (concussion), WR Josh Reynolds (illness), LB Monty Rice (illness), G Rodger Saffold III (rest)

    QUESTIONABLE — LB Rashaan Evans (knee), OT Kendall Lamm (ankle), DL Teair Tart (groin), CB Chris Jackson (foot)

    OUT — FB Khari Blasingame (knee), RB Darrynton Evans (knee), WR Julio Jones (hamstring)

    Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Colts, Titans Announce Final Injury Report for Week 8

    2 minutes ago
    October 24, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) is congratulated by quarterback Carson Wentz (2) after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.
    News

    Colts Fantasy Week 8: Who Starts vs. Titans?

    4 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 210
    News

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Titans | Week 8

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16833750
    News

    Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Titans Showdown

    10 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) congratulates running back Jordan Wilkins during Sunday's 41-21 road win at Detroit.
    News

    Colts vs. Titans: Week 8 Thursday Injury Report

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_17024305
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Win vs. 49ers, Previews Matchup vs. Titans

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_17030991
    News

    Colts’ QB Carson Wentz the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Titans

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_17023502
    Film

    The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Week 7 vs San Francisco 49ers

    Oct 27, 2021