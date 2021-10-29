Colts, Titans Announce Final Injury Report for Week 8

Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 8 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans have released their final injury reports for Week 8, and things are looking up for the home team.

The Colts are welcoming back three players to Lucas Oil Stadium who missed last week's game while another two are questionable. That's a lot of firepower to get back at once. Meanwhile, the Titans are quite banged up and will have some important players hobbled.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

Limited Participant — RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Full Participant — RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring)

Limited Participant — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad)

Full Participant — RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring)

Full Participant — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), RB Nyheim Hines (ribs), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs), DE Kemoko Turay (groin), RB Jordan Wilkins (non-football illness), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE — WR T.Y. Hilton (quad), CB Xavier Rhodes (calf), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb)

OUT — CB BoPete Keyes (hamstring)

Hilton, Smith, Turay, Wilkins, and Ya-Sin all missed last week's game (at least) and have actually been hurt for longer as they eventually worked their way back to health. Hilton and Smith are both questionable but everyone else is ready to go for Sunday.

Smith would be a welcomed addition back but his recent replacement, Matt Pryor, has done quite well in his absence. On the defensive side of the ball, Turay and Ya-Sin are big returns. Turay helps give the Colts a full-strength pass rush while Ya-Sin gets to continue his high level of play.

TITANS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — FB Khari Blasingame (knee), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), CB Chris Jackson (foot), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), LB Monty Rice (illness), WR Chester Rogers (groin), G Rodger Saffold III (rest), DL Teair Tart (groin)

Limited Participant — WR A.J. Brown (rest), OT Bobby Hart (chest)

Full Participant — OT Kendall Lamm (ankle), OT Taylor Lewan (concussion)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — FB Khari Blasingame (knee), RB Derrick Henry (rest), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), WR Josh Reynolds (illness), G Rodger Saffold III (rest), DL Teair Tart (groin)

Limited Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (knee), RB Darrynton Evans (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), CB Chris Jackson (foot), OLB Harold Landry III (hamstring), WR Chester Rogers (groin)

Full Participant — WR A.J. Brown (rest), OT Bobby Hart (chest), OT Kendall Lamm (ankle), OT Taylor Lewan (concussion), LB Monty Rice (illness)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — FB Khari Blasingame (knee), WR A.J. Brown (knee), RB Darrynton Evans (knee), LB Rashaan Evans (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), Ot Kendall Lamm (ankle)

Limited Participant — DL Denico Autry (knee), S Amani Hooker (groin), OLB Harold Landry III (hamstring), WR Chester Rogers (groin), DL Teair Tart (groin)

Full Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (knee), OT Bobby Hart (chest), RB Derrick Henry (rest), CB Chris Jackson (foot), OT Taylor Lewan (concussion), WR Josh Reynolds (illness), LB Monty Rice (illness), G Rodger Saffold III (rest)

QUESTIONABLE — LB Rashaan Evans (knee), OT Kendall Lamm (ankle), DL Teair Tart (groin), CB Chris Jackson (foot)

OUT — FB Khari Blasingame (knee), RB Darrynton Evans (knee), WR Julio Jones (hamstring)

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

