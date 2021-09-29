Colts Place T.J. Carrie On IR, Make Subsequent Roster Moves

The Colts have placed cornerback T.J. Carrie on Injured Reserve, elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley to the active roster from the practice squad, and signed free-agent safety Jordan Lucas to the practice squad.

The Indianapolis Colts announced a trio of roster moves in the secondary on Wednesday as they placed cornerback T.J. Carrie on Injured Reserve, elevated cornerback Anthony Chesley to the active roster from the practice squad, and signed free-agent safety Jordan Lucas to the practice squad.

Carrie is landing on IR with an unspecified injury but must now be out for at least three weeks. He has appeared in all three games for the Colts in 2021, starting one. Carrie has totaled 12 tackles and 1 pass breakup. He's seen 79 snaps on defense and 39 on special teams.

Chesley moves up to replace Carrie's spot on the roster in the backfield. He was signed to a reserve/futures deal by the Colts in January and was let go during preseason roster cuts before signing on with the practice squad. In three preseason games with the Colts this summer, he saw 115 snaps on defense both in the slot and out wide, and 31 snaps on special teams. He totaled 5 tackles and 2 "stops," which Pro Football Focus considers a forced failure against the offense. In coverage, Chesley allowed 1-of-6 targets (16.7%) for 22 yards.

Lucas was originally a sixth-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the 2016 NFL Draft. He's also spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2018-19) and Chicago Bears (2020-21). He most recently saw action in 2019, and for his career has played in 40 games (4 starts), totaling 47 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 interception, and 3 pass breakups. He opted out of the 2020 season as a COVID-19 designation.

