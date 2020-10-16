SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

Colts to Re-Open After False Positives

Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts now say it was a false alarm.

After closing the team’s Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center early Friday morning because “several individuals” within the organization had tested positive for COVID-19, the Colts announced four hours later that the positive samples were re-tested and came back negative.

The Colts (3-2) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said the initial four positive tests were from one player and three staff members.

A team spokesman said the Colts are still considered in “intensive protocol,” so a Friday afternoon practice will not be made available to the media. Head coach Frank Reich is expected to speak to the media afterward.

Here’s the team’s initial report as shared on Twitter.

At that time, the team spokesman advised the Colts would be working virtually with the facility closed.

The team hasn’t experienced any issue with COVID-19 since two players no longer with the team — wide receiver Malik Henry and cornerback Jackson Porter — were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on July 27th. Both players were eventually activated and subsequently released in August.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colts Close Facility After Positive Tests

Team announced early Friday morning that “several individuals” within the organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and that the team will work remotely in accordance with NFL protocols.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Picks: Week 6

A three-week stretch of mediocrity doesn’t sit well with the humble prognosticator, who has had to accept the overall picks percentage gradually declining after an encouraging start.

Phillip B. Wilson

Dwelling on Hardest Part for Colts Offense

While the Indianapolis Colts are heavily favored to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the real challenge for an inconsistent offense comes later when opposing defenses are stronger.

Phillip B. Wilson

2020 Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Week 6: Who Starts Sunday vs. Cincinnati Bengals?

A return home could be beneficial for the Colts rushing attack against a Bengals defense that has been giving up plenty of yards.

Jake Arthur

ColtsSpeak: Luke Matthews

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Luke Matthews, 23, of Bloomington, Ind. The Colts fan since childhood shares his views with AllColts’ Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Cheers & Jeers: Colts-Browns

Reviewing more negatives than positives in the Indianapolis Colts’ 32-23 road loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts' Interior O-Line Makes Strong Impression on PFF 'Team of the Week'

A Sunday loss at Cleveland was disappointing, but several Indianapolis Colts players were given props for how they performed.

Jake Arthur

Colts Struggle With Passing Game in Favorable Matchup Against Browns

The Browns were ranked 30th in passing defense, but the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Philip Rivers were unable to exploit enough weaknesses in Sunday’s 32-23 road loss in Cleveland.

Jake Arthur

Can Colts Count on Philip Rivers?

As was the case in the Indianapolis Colts’ season-opening loss, quarterback Philip Rivers made costly mistakes in Sunday’s loss at Cleveland. The Colts paid him $25 million to be better.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

coltsdude

Colts Can't Rally Past Browns

The Cleveland Browns offense was hot early and the defense contributed a pick-six and safety in a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Phillip B. Wilson