Colts Make Bold Move in Latest PFF Mock Draft

The Indianapolis Colts have been pegged as a trade up candidate in the NFL Draft as early as December. The Colts were sitting 14th in the draft order at the time, and as we predicted then, Indianapolis might be in a far better position in April to move up and target a quarterback.

The Colts currently hold the No. 4 pick in April's draft, and Pro Football Focus (PFF) has them moving up to the No. 1 spot to get their quarterback of the future in Alabama's Bryce Young in their latest mock draft.

The Chicago Bears are sitting on a golden ticket. With a quarterback talent like Young in this class, the No. 1 overall pick is going to be in high demand. The Colts make too much sense to be the team willing to offer a sweetheart deal to the Bears because a) it would still allow the Bears to be in striking distance for one of the two blue-chip defensive line prospects in the class, and b) the Colts are desperate for a franchise quarterback after years of one-season rentals at the position. -- Michael Renner, PFF

That the Colts could trade up with the Bears certainly makes sense if they laser in on a specific quarterback. If they feel comfortable with Kentucky's Will Levis or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, or they address the position before the draft, they may be content to stand pat at No. 4.

One of the problems with Renner's proposal is it doesn't factor in what the Colts might have to give up to go from No. 4 to No. 1. The Bears' pick will be in high demand.

The Colts are familiar with trading near the top of the draft. They picked up three-second round picks to move from No. 3 to No. 6 when in 2018 when they traded with the Jets.

In 2004, the Chargers sent No. 1 pick Eli Manning to the Giants for the No. 4 pick, Philp Rivers and got a 2004 third-round pick, and first and fifth-round picks in 2005.

Would the Colts be willing to give up a first-round pick in next year's class to move up to the No. 1 spot? Again, if they feel they have the right guy in Young, Stroud, or Levis, two-first round picks is a small price to pay for a franchise quarterback.

By going 1-7 to finish the season, the Colts have a lot of options at No. 4. If they address the quarterback position before the draft, one of the top two defensive players in defensive lineman Jalen Carter from Georgia or edge rusher Will Anderson of Alabama should be available.

2022 was a wild ride for Colts fans, and the offseason should be more exciting and less tumultuous.