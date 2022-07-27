Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 1: First Look at Matt Ryan, More

The Indianapolis Colts got their 2022 training camp underway on Wednesday with their first practice of the summer.

It was a chance for fans to flock to Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. and get their first look at new quarterback Matt Ryan, the team's rookie drafts picks, and many other new faces.

The team was forced to move practice indoors due to weather, which limited the number of fans that could attend. However, it was still a lively crowd nonetheless.

I roamed the sidelines for the duration of practice and now give you the contents of my daily journal.

TEAM

— The Colts have two players remaining on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list in linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/leg) and wide receiver Mike Strachan (knee) as well as one on the Active/Non-Football Injury list in rookie defensive tackle Eric Johnson II. The trio was out of action on Wednesday as expected. The team activated defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (knee) and safety Rodney McLeod (knee) from PUP on Wednesday morning but Lewis still did not practice. All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner took part in positional drills at the beginning of practice but did not participate in the live 11-on-11 drills.

OFFENSE

— When 11-on-11 drills opened up pitting the offense against the defense, the offensive lineup was QB Matt Ryan, RB Jonathan Taylor, WR Michael Pittman Jr., WR Parris Campbell, WR Alec Pierce, TE Mo Alie-Cox, LT Matt Pryor, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Danny Pinter, and RT Braden Smith. Also spending plenty of time with the first unit were RB Nyheim Hines, WR Ashton Dulin, TE Kylen Granson, and TE Jelani Woods.

— Seeing a great deal of work with the second unit was QB Nick Foles, RB Deon Jackson, WR Dezmon Patmon, WR Keke Coutee, WR DeMichael Harris, TE Drew Ogletree, LT Bernhard Raimann, LG Carter O'Donnell, C Will Fries, RG Jason Spriggs, and RT Dennis Kelly. RB Phillip Lindsay also got a lot of work with this unit, particularly in the second half of the day.

— Ryan was one of the biggest bright spots of the day. He didn't throw much in 11-on-11s, going 7-of-8 passing. However, it was his presence and how the ball looked when he threw. He scanned, went through his reads and got rid of the ball quickly, and put plenty of zip on his passes. Ryan's pre-snap attention to detail was on full display as he checked the defense, made adjustments, and communicated clearly to his offensive teammates.

— Ryan's completions went to Pittman (2), Pierce, Hines, Alie-Cox, and Taylor. There were two very noteworthy completions in particular. First, one to Pittman was a slant that Ryan fired through traffic and hit Pittman right in stride, putting any concerns about ball velocity to bed. The other was a dig over the middle to Pierce for about 15-20 yards. Pierce was well open and made a nice gain.

— New backup quarterback Nick Foles went 2-of-3 passing in 11-on-11s. His best connection of the day was to Granson about 20 yards along the left side. Granson made a nice, sliding catch.

— Jackson fumbled the ball twice on the day; first on what appeared to be a botched handoff and the other which was forced out by a defender. After the Colts signed Lindsay and Ty'Son Williams this offseason, those are mistakes that Jackson can't afford to make if he wishes to remain the team's RB3.

DEFENSE

— Outside of Buckner not being involved, the first defensive lineup didn't feature many surprises. It initially was made up of DE Yannick Ngakoue, DT Grover Stewart, DT Chris Williams, DE Kwity Paye, LB Bobby Okereke, LB Zaire Franklin, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Brandon Facyson, SLOT Kenny Moore II, FS Julian Blackmon, and SS Nick Cross.

— There was a ton of rotating of defenders throughout the first, second and third units. It felt as if just about every depth guy got some work with the second and third units, many even going against the first-team offense.

— There's been plenty of curiosity about how the cornerback snaps would be divvied behind Gilmore and Moore. Outside of Facyson working as the other primary outside corner when Moore would kick inside, Isaiah Rodgers and Marvell Tell III took the bulk of the snaps at outside corner. Anthony Chesley also saw some work there.

— The play of the day came from the rookie Cross on one of the very first reps of his career. It was Ryan’s second pass of the day during 7-on-7 as he threw a comeback about 5-10 yards up the middle to Alie-Cox. Cross came up and batted the pass, but he was able to snag it as he fell to the ground to make the interception.

— There were some would-be sacks to hand out, the first coming from defensive end Ben Banogu, who was on fire in this department all of last summer. Rookie defensive tackle Curtis Brooks also came totally unblocked toward Foles on one play following play-action. Brooks also closed practice by leading the charge on a swarming TFL against running back D'Vonte Price. Ngakoue had a likely sack as he bent the edge around Pryor and behind Ryan.

— Another heads-up play made today was by Chesley, who broke up a pass along the left sideline on a pass from Foles intended for Ogletree. Rookie linebacker Forrest Rhyne also had a breakup as he leaped up and batted down a Ryan pass during 7-on-7s. Rookie safety Trevor Denbow also had a breakup along the left side on a pass intended for Granson.

— One thing Leonard is known for is his patented ball punch as he racks up forced fumbles. I noticed him coaching cornerback Tony Brown on the technique along the sideline during a special teams drill.

— Last year, Blackmon suffered a season-ending Achilles injury midway through the year and managed to not land on PUP to start camp. He participated in drills throughout practice on Wednesday and looked good doing it. After practice, he commented that he felt great. His biggest play came on a deep shot that Ryan took for Campbell about 30-35 yards down the left side. Blackmon and Moore converged on Campbell as Blackmon jumped up and knocked the ball away.

SPECIAL TEAMS

— There wasn't much special teams work outside of some simulated kickoffs. In those drills, the kickoff returners were, in order, Rodgers, Coutee, Dallis Flowers, and Dulin.

