Colts 'Very Optimistic' T.Y. Hilton Plays Against Titans

Colts head coach Frank Reich is "very optimistic" about wide receiver T.Y. Hilton's availability for Week 8 against the Titans.

The Indianapolis Colts offense might be getting a boost this Sunday at home against the Tennessee Titans.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who missed the first five games of the season recovering from a neck procedure and then the seventh with a quad injury, might be returning to the lineup once again.

"I don’t think there’s been any setbacks," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Monday about Hilton's chances of playing in Week 8 against Tennessee. "So, I thought T.Y. was close last week but didn’t make it. Reading between the lines there, I would be very optimistic that he should make it this week."

Hilton made his season debut in Week 6 against the Houston Texans and promptly gashed them for 80 yards on 4 receptions. However, he went down late in the game with a quad injury.

The Colts gave Hilton a "questionable" designation on the final injury report last week despite not practicing any of the three days and were going to reevaluate him the day before the game. He wasn't quite ready and was declared out on Saturday.

The Colts have done well in the passing game while featuring Michael Pittman Jr. but Hilton brings an extra dimension to the offense lacking behind Pittman. Considering "The Ghost" has haunted the AFC South for nine years now, his return this week would be more than welcomed.

Another offensive stalwart for the Colts whose status is up in the air is right tackle Braden Smith, who has been out since the first game of the season with a foot injury. His recovery hasn't gone as swiftly as the Colts hoped, but he did recently return to practice.

“They (Hilton and Smith) both made good progress last week," Reich said. "Braden, I don’t think was quite as far along as T.Y. was but Braden was making good progress. I’d say I’m optimistic on Braden but probably a little less so than T.Y.”

Whether or not the Colts get both Hilton and Smith back in Week 8 is up in the air, but they at least feel "very optimistic" about Hilton.

Have thoughts on this week's game? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.