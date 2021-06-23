Colts' Veteran OT Tabbed As Player That Could Disappoint in 2021

Coming off of an achilles injury and adapting to a new system could prove to be a tough task in 2021 for new Indianapolis Colts' left tackle Eric Fisher, who Bleacher Report believes could be a disappointment.

New Indianapolis Colts' veteran left tackle Eric Fisher still has a ways to go before partaking in actual football action, but that didn't stop Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox from taking a shot at there former Pro Bowl tackle.

In a piece detailing a player on all 32 teams that could disappoint in 2021, Knox tabbed the former Chiefs standout as the player who could disappoint for the Colts this season.

Fisher, who tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills in January, is still recovering from the injury and has yet to work out with the team. It's expected he'll land on the reserve/PUP list ahead of the start of training camp, keeping him out at least the first six weeks of the season as he continues to recover and rehab.

When he comes back though, Knox expects him to disappoint in a new system protecting new Colts' QB Carson Wentz.

The Colts brought in Fisher to help replace the recently retired Anthony Castonzo at left tackle. The problem is that Fisher's 2020 campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs was cut short by a torn Achilles. Fisher suffered the injury during the playoffs and could miss a large chunk of the coming season. Achilles injuries are tricky, and there's no telling if or when Fisher will be back to 100 percent this year. That's no fault of Fisher's, of course, but if he can't get onto the field or struggles, it will be a discouraging development for the Colts and for Wentz. Poor pass protection hampered Wentz last season, as he was sacked 50 times in 12 games. He shouldn't be pressured as much with standouts like Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith on the line, but Fisher's recovery—or lack thereof—could still leave a significant hole at left tackle.

In the past, Achilles injuries were pretty much death sentences for those that suffered them in professional sports. That's not the case now as we've seen a number of guys recover from the injury to perform at their standard of play.

Fisher should be able to make a full recovery and see the field in 2021, where he should be a solid left tackle option for the Colts as they look to move on from the Anthony Castonzo era.

Nobody is expecting Fisher to come in and perform at an All-Pro level right away. The 2021 season is essentially a one-year tryout for the two-time Pro Bowler. If he proves he is back from the Achilles injury and performs at an adequate level, General Manager Chris Ballard and the Colts will undoubtedly extend him.

Knox saying he'll disappoint leads me to believe that the Bleacher Report analyst thinks Fisher should be at the very least Pro Bowl material as soon as he steps on the field again. That won't be the case, nor will it be the case that Fisher is just plain bad.

