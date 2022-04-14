Colts Visit with EuroLeague Defensive MVP

The Indianapolis Colts are leaving no stone unturned in their search for playmakers.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Colts hosted a Top-30 pre-draft visit with EuroLeague Defensive MVP, cornerback Marcel Dabo of Germany.

Dabo (6'1", 210, 21 years old) is attempting to make his way to the NFL through the International Player Pathway, which was instituted in 2017 and "aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills, and ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster."

Other IPP alumni who have made NFL rosters are Australia's Jordan Mailata of the Philadelphia Eagles, Chile's Sammis Reyes of the Washington Commanders, Germany's Jakob Johnson of the Las Vegas Raiders, and the United Kingdom's Efe Obada also of the Commanders.

Last year while with the Stuttgart Surge, Dabo had 28 tackles and 1 interception. As a result, he earned Defensive Rookie of the Year and made the ELF All-Star Team.

At the International Combine last fall and workouts this year, Dabo has stood out. He registered the fastest 40-yard dash time among all participants at the International Combine and had workout scores that would've been among the most explosive cornerback results in this year's draft class.

Based on what happened with incoming IPP players in the NFL last year, if the Colts add Dabo, he would be on their roster until the end of training camp. He would then be eligible for an international player practice squad exemption, which would give the Colts an extra practice squad spot member that is ineligible to be activated during the season. It would essentially act as a free developmental slot.

What do you think about this? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Get your copy today!