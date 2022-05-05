Skip to main content

Colts' WR Coach Reggie Wayne Compares Matt Ryan To Peyton Manning

Early on in his Indianapolis Colts' career, Matt Ryan is giving off serious Peyton Manning vibes, according to new wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne.

After spending 11 of his 14 seasons in Indianapolis catching passes from Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, new Colts' wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne believes new Colts' starting quarterback Matt Ryan has very similar traits as the old Sheriff. 

Wayne, speaking with reporters Wednesday inside the Colts' facility in Indianapolis, said that Ryan reminds him so much of Manning that it makes him sick, albeit in a loving way. 

That's high praise coming from a Ring of Honor member in Wayne who knows a thing or two about great quarterback play. 

"Man, he makes me almost want to throw up because he reminds me of Peyton so much," Wayne said, according to video via CBS Sports. "He's the epitome of a leader. I the meetings he's vocal, he's trying to get the connection with the receivers, trying to get as much extra as possible. 

"I don't know how he was last year, but this year, I mean, he's a vocal leader. He's out there grinding with them," Wayne added. "With his years of experience in this league, it'll kind of help him out. I remember having a quarterback with experience when I was coming into the league, and that was everything.

"He comes in, he's vocal, he demands excellence, and he admits his mistakes. As a receiver, that's what you love as long as you know you're not perfect as a quarterback."

To hear Wayne compare Ryan — a potential Hall of Famer in his own right — to a quarterback of such high stature not only in Colts history, but NFL history as well, certainly raises some eyebrows. 

Wayne would know best though, having spent those 11 seasons with Manning up close and personal, learning the game alongside him while putting up historic numbers year after year. 

Though that can be seen as a tough comparison overall for any quarterback, especially in Indianapolis, Ryan is established enough in his own career to be able to handle that lofty praise, especially with a quarterback he considers a friend and a mentor. 

Based on everything that's come out of the Colts' facility since the trade, Ryan is exactly what Indianapolis has needed since Andrew Luck retired and Philip Rivers called it a career after one year with the Colts. 

That type of leadership and overall experience could lead the Colts to the promised land in the end, just like Manning once did. 

Have thoughts on Reggie Wayne saying Matt Ryan reminds him of Peyton Manning? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

