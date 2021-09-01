September 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search

Colts' WR T.Y. Hilton Has Surgery, Lands on IR

After suffering an injury on the final day of training camp, Indianapolis Colts' star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton lands on injured reserve following surgery. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).
Author:
Publish date:

After a few days of speculation regarding the length of time star Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton might miss following an injury suffered on the final day of training camp in Westfield, the picture just became much clearer regarding No. 13. 

On Wednesday, the Colts placed Hilton on the Reserve/Injured list following surgery, according to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, meaning Hilton will miss three weeks at minimum, opening up a roster spot for the Colts on the 53-man roster. 

Reports state that Hilton suffered a disc injury in his neck during the final practice of training camp in Westfield, so undergoing surgery is a major setback for the veteran receiver who was looking forward to working with new Colts' quarterback Carson Wentz during the 2021 season. 

As of now, the Colts' 53-man roster remains a revolving door, considering guys like Ryan Kelly, Carson Wentz and Zach Pascal remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Should Hilton make a quick recovery from surgery and be ready to go after three weeks, he'd make his 2021 debut on the road against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.  

Though the exact injury remains unknown at this time, Colts' general manager Chris Ballard stated Wednesday that the surgery was not a major one, according to team reporter Larra Overton.

Have thoughts on the latest injury news to T.Y. Hilton? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Tarik Black (7) dives and catches the ball while Carolina Panthers cornerback Troy Pride (25) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Announce 15-Man Practice Squad Following Final Cuts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) adjusts his helmet Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield Indiana Tuesday Aug 17 2021
News

Colts' WR T.Y. Hilton Has Surgery, Lands on IR

USATSI_15361071
Film

Film Room Dives Into the Game of Newest Colts' Addition

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) defends Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) during the first half of a preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
News

Colts Officially Announce 2021 Roster Cuts, 53-Man Roster

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard, shown at his first NFL Scouting Combine since joining the team in 2017, insists draft principles are still the same despite a deviation from the routine to prepare for this week's virtual NFL draft.
News

2021 Colts Preseason Roster Cuts Tracker

Eagles' Matt Pryor (69) looks for a block Thursday night against Tennessee. News Eagles Titans
News

Colts Trade with Eagles for Veteran Offensive Lineman Matt Pryor

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Detailed view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Moore: 2021 Colts' 53-Man Roster Prediction (Final Version)

An Indianapolis Colts helmet rests on a sideline bench during the team's AFC Wild-Card playoff game at Houston in January of 2019.
News

Carney: 2021 Colts' 53-Man Roster Prediction (Final Version)