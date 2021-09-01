Colts' WR T.Y. Hilton Has Surgery, Lands on IR

After suffering an injury on the final day of training camp, Indianapolis Colts' star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton lands on injured reserve following surgery. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

After a few days of speculation regarding the length of time star Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton might miss following an injury suffered on the final day of training camp in Westfield, the picture just became much clearer regarding No. 13.

On Wednesday, the Colts placed Hilton on the Reserve/Injured list following surgery, according to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, meaning Hilton will miss three weeks at minimum, opening up a roster spot for the Colts on the 53-man roster.

Reports state that Hilton suffered a disc injury in his neck during the final practice of training camp in Westfield, so undergoing surgery is a major setback for the veteran receiver who was looking forward to working with new Colts' quarterback Carson Wentz during the 2021 season.

As of now, the Colts' 53-man roster remains a revolving door, considering guys like Ryan Kelly, Carson Wentz and Zach Pascal remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Should Hilton make a quick recovery from surgery and be ready to go after three weeks, he'd make his 2021 debut on the road against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4.

Though the exact injury remains unknown at this time, Colts' general manager Chris Ballard stated Wednesday that the surgery was not a major one, according to team reporter Larra Overton.

