SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

Colts Linebacker Zaire Franklin on National Unrest: ‘We Need Wide-Scale Change’

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — As an Indianapolis Colts reserve linebacker, Zaire Franklin’s voice isn’t often heard.

It sure was on Friday.

The third-year pro was the second of four speakers to make an on-field statement after practice, when quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Franklin, head coach Frank Reich, and general manager Chris Ballard reiterated the team’s commitment to improving the Indianapolis community in a time of nationwide protests denouncing racism and police brutality.

Then on a Zoom video call, Franklin didn’t hold back in making his opinions known about how a nation as well as police continue to struggle with their treatment of black people.

“A lot of people feel like professional people shouldn’t be activists,” Franklin said. “I’m not an activist. I’m a football player. But I was a black man before I ever picked up a football.

“As someone from a minority community in North Philadelphia, I’ve had cousins, brothers, and sisters go to prison, and come out and see all kinds of things happen in my community growing up, to continually see that as I left and went to college and even now in the NFL, I feel like it’s important for me to be that voice and champion of my people and just kind of speak for them. I know I may be heard and I know they may never be heard.”

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin was one of four speakers in an on-field statement that denounced racism and reassured the team's pledge to use its wide-ranging platform to make a positive difference in the community.
Third-year linebacker Zaire Franklin considers speaking out against racism and police brutality as part of his responsibility to use the NFL platform to create change.Robert Scheer/USA TODAY Sports

The 2018 seventh-round selection, who has played in all 32 games and made 30 total tackles in two seasons, reiterated the team’s pledge that the situation demands the Colts to make a positive difference in the community.

The Colts didn’t practice Thursday, instead choosing to continue team meetings to discuss what can be done in the wake of another black man being shot by a white police officer on Sunday in Kenosha, Wis. The Colts players and coaches registered to vote on Thursday.

Franklin was asked for his reaction to dealing with another nationwide outcry like when George Floyd was suffocated to death by a Minneapolis police officer in May. That prompted worldwide protests.

“It’s extremely frustrating,” Franklin said. “Just to see where our country is at and still is, it’s tough. We need wide-scale change.

“It’s tough and it’s hard to think that this is a situation that we constantly deal with over and over again. I remember a week in college, it felt like every other day it was another hashtag. To see the events transpire in Wisconsin, the video of Jacob Blake being shot, the vigilante or terrorist walking past police officers with an AR-15, it’s troubling, to say the least. I’m trying not to get emotional, but it hurts.”

Franklin mentioned how, after the Floyd death, the team took two days to allow players to share their experiences with racism in Zoom video conference calls. Franklin noticed how fellow linebackers Bobby Okereke, Anthony Walker, and Darius Leonard each shared stories about discriminatory experiences with police. Franklin did, too. All four come from different areas in the country.

“How did these four individuals who have completely different backgrounds, we grew up differently, how do we all have extremely similar situations in interactions with police officers?” he said. “It showed that it’s truly a situation and a problem in our country that needs to be addressed.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Colts Center Ryan Kelly Offers Emotional Insight on Societal Unrest

He’s a Pro Bowl center known for having a no-nonsense approach to his job, but Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly couldn’t help but get choked up when talking Friday about the national outcry stemming from another police shooting of a black man. Kelly’s father was a police officer for 30 years.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Make Unified Statement Denouncing Racism, Reassuring Commitment to Create Positive Change

After Friday’s practice at Indianapolis Colts training camp, the entire team as well as coaches and general manager Chris Ballard returned to the field to offer comments on the societal unrest stemming from a Sunday police shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wis.

Phillip B. Wilson

What Colts Players Are Saying

The Indianapolis Colts canceled practice on Thursday in the wake of a white policeman shooting a black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back on Sunday in Kenosha, Wis. Colts players had a meeting Wednesday night and several took to Twitter to express their outrage.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

ColtsSpeak: Andrew Nabb

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Andrew Nabb, 40, of Calgary, Alberta (Canada). The Colts fan since the Peyton Manning era shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts D-Line has Impressed, But Coach Matt Eberflus Reiterates Proof is on Game Days

Perhaps the most promising development at Indianapolis Colts training camp has been the defensive line's solid play. That said, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus reminds the group has to excel when it counts.

Phillip B. Wilson

Welcome to Horseshoe Nation!

This is the AllColts’ premium room, where specific premium-caliber content on the Indianapolis Colts will be posted as well as members having direct access to editor Phillip B. Wilson in this room only.

Phillip B. Wilson

Parris Campbell Misses Practice; Tight End Jack Doyle Returns to Colts Training Camp

Near the end of Wednesday’s camp practice, the Indianapolis Colts advised second-year wide receiver Parris Campbell is in concussion protocol after being involved in a minor car accident. Tight end Jack Doyle practiced for the first time in a week.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts 2020 Season Preview

One year removed from the retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck, the Indianapolis Colts re-emerge with 38-year-old passer Philip Rivers, a defense bolstered by the acquisition of All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and renewed confidence about becoming a legitimate playoff team.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts' Quenton Nelson: Man of Few Words

Indianapolis Colts two-time All-Pro offensive guard Quenton Nelson has already proven himself as one of the NFL’s best players in two seasons. But that doesn’t mean he has much to say about anything. He talks on the field.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Coach Nick Sirianni Explains How Rookie Receivers Need to Adjust in NFL

The transition from college to the NFL is a process of adjustment for Indianapolis Colts wide receivers like rookie Michael Pittman Jr. and second-year Parris Campbell. Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni says the biggest change is fending off tighter press coverage.

Phillip B. Wilson