Stunner! Colts Acquire All-Pro DeForest Buckner From 49ers

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, shown in a Super Bowl XIV press conference in February, was acquired from San Francisco by the Colts on Monday for a first-round draft choice.Steve Mitchell/USA Today Sports

PhilB24

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts deviated from their routine of stockpiling draft picks with a stunning Monday trade in acquiring All-Pro second-team defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from San Francisco in exchange for the 13th overall selection in next month’s draft.

Buckner, who turns 26 tomorrow, has also agreed to a massive five-year extension worth $21 million per season, according to multiple reports.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is usually stingy with saving his draft picks and not spending too much or giving long-term deals to free agents, but he also reminded at last month’s NFL Scouting Combine that he’s “obsessive” when it comes to offensive and defensive linemen.

At 6-7 and 295, Buckner is the kind of large, agile body the Colts haven’t had for years in the middle of their 4-3 scheme. He’s not just a run plugger. Buckner has had 19.5 sacks in the past two seasons, including 12 in 2018, when selected to the Pro Bowl.

Although the Colts were decent against the run, ranking seventh in rushing defense last season, the addition of Buckner should make the unit stingier. Aside from weak side linebacker Darius Leonard and defensive end edge rusher Justin Houston, the unit lacked playmakers. Now they have another front and center.

The Colts started the week with $86.1 million in salary cap space, which ranked second-most in the NFL. That was before Ballard spent $33 million on a two-year contract to retain offensive left tackle Anthony Castonzo on Sunday.

But even with that, the team had the money to afford Buckner. The Colts saved $4 million earlier Monday by releasing defensive tackle/end Margus Hunt.

And although Ballard’s tendency is to trade down and collect draft picks, the Colts have two second-round selections at picks 34 and 44. No. 34 was the result of trading out of the first round in a deal with Washington last year.

Fans often complain about how Ballard is steadfast in his beliefs of building a team from the inside out, not making a splash in free agency and relying in cultivating strong draft picks. But Buckner qualifies as the biggest move Ballard has made in his three years since being hired.

