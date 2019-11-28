Colts Share Thanksgiving Food Thoughts

The Indianapolis Colts locker room always brings together an interesting diversity in cultural backgrounds which becomes more evident on holidays such as Thanksgiving.

Three Colts discussed their favorite Thanksgiving food on Wednesday.

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez offered one of the most unique answers in two decades of chatting up players about turkey day. What’s his go-to dish? His mother’s tamales. Growing up in California, Sanchez could always count on mom to make pork tamales.

In terms of traditional favorites, left tackle Anthony Castonzo conceded he’s always grabbing a turkey leg. But being a proud Italian who loves to cook and grew up in a Chicago suburb feasting on his mother’s handiwork, tortellini in marinara sauce.

Linebacker Darius Leonard showed he’s from the South, specifically South Carolina, in sharing how much he enjoys neck bones and chitlins. Several proud Colts from the South have mentioned that food over the years.

The Colts (6-5) host the Tennessee Titans (6-5) at 1 p.m., Sunday, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Happy Thanksgiving, Colts fans.