Colt
Maven
Top Stories
News

Colts Share Thanksgiving Food Thoughts

Phillip B. Wilson

The Indianapolis Colts locker room always brings together an interesting diversity in cultural backgrounds which becomes more evident on holidays such as Thanksgiving.

Three Colts discussed their favorite Thanksgiving food on Wednesday.

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez offered one of the most unique answers in two decades of chatting up players about turkey day. What’s his go-to dish? His mother’s tamales. Growing up in California, Sanchez could always count on mom to make pork tamales.

In terms of traditional favorites, left tackle Anthony Castonzo conceded he’s always grabbing a turkey leg. But being a proud Italian who loves to cook and grew up in a Chicago suburb feasting on his mother’s handiwork, tortellini in marinara sauce.

Linebacker Darius Leonard showed he’s from the South, specifically South Carolina, in sharing how much he enjoys neck bones and chitlins. Several proud Colts from the South have mentioned that food over the years.

The Colts (6-5) host the Tennessee Titans (6-5) at 1 p.m., Sunday, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Happy Thanksgiving, Colts fans.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

At Risk Of Stating Obvious, Colts Must Improve In Yards Per Catch

Phillip B. Wilson
0

An anemic passing game that averaged just 4.7 yards per reception in a loss at Houston must be better in Sunday's important home game against the AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans.

Eric Ebron's Business Decision Makes Colts' Offseason Choice That Much Easier

Phillip B. Wilson
2 0

The inconsistent tight end, who had his request granted Monday to be placed on injured reserve with ankle injuries, struggled too much this season to be awarded a new contract in the offseason.

Time To Face Reality: These Colts Can Only Go So Far

Phillip B. Wilson
2 1

Even if the Colts rally to earn a playoff spot, they have too many flaws to be considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender, as Thursday night's loss at Houston reminded.

Texans Seize Control Of AFC South From Colts

Phillip B. Wilson
1 0

While Colts couldn't click in passing game, Texans hit on just enough big plays to earn 20-17 home win Thursday night.

Colts Constantly Remind To Expect The Unexpected

Phillip B. Wilson
1 1

A roller coaster ride to 6-4 has provided great wins and ugly losses as Colts seem to always keep everyone on the edge of their seats.

Colts' T.Y. Hilton Hopes To Return At Houston

Phillip B. Wilson
1

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, who has missed the past three games with a calf strain, is listed as questionable for Thursday night's showdown against the AFC South Division rival Texans.

Colts, Texans Facing Issues In Short Week

Phillip B. Wilson
1

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans meet in a Thursday night matchup of 6-4 teams to determine who moves into first place in the AFC South Division. But both teams are dealing with numerous injuries.

Colts Leading Rusher Marlon Mack Suffers Hand Fracture

Phillip B. Wilson
1 0

The Colts' 33-13 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday came at a cost as Mack exits in third quarter with an injury that likely sidelines him indefinitely.

Unlikely Heroes Help Propel Colts Past Texans

Phillip B. Wilson
1 2

Colts claim first place in AFC South Division for first time since 2015 with a hard-fought, 30-23 home win over the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts Survive Broncos on Adam Vinatieri's 51-Yard Field Goal in Final Minute

Phillip B. Wilson
1 2

NFL's oldest player shakes off two earlier misses to save Colts from an ugly home loss in a sloppy game dominated by defenses.