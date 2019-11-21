Colts' T.Y. Hilton Hopes To Return At Houston

T.Y. Hilton has always been an amazingly quick healer, but the wide receiver emphasized that his playing status for the Indianapolis Colts’ game at Houston tonight would depend on being able “to check all the boxes.”

The Colts’ estimated injury report after a third consecutive walk-through on Wednesday listed him as questionable with a calf strain that has kept him sidelined for three games. That means it’s 50-50 on whether the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will suit up for a rather important game between two 6-4 teams tied atop the AFC South Division.

It wouldn’t be the first time Hilton has played without the benefit of practice during the week. The Texans expect to see No. 13, who is public enemy No. 1 when playing at Houston. In eight career games at NRG Stadium, the speedy deep threat has had 46 catches for 1,018 yards, an average of 22.13 yards per reception, and seven TDs.

Question is, how healthy and effective can Hilton be? The back line of a banged-up Texans secondary will be without two injured safeties.

“It’s just how my body feels,” Hilton said. “When I feel good and all the boxes are checked, then I’ll go. If three of the four boxes are checked, then I’m not playing. All four have to be checked for me to play.”

What isn’t in question is Hilton’s importance to the Colts offense. A 33-13 home win over Jacksonville on Sunday was the first time in eight games the Colts have won without Hilton since he was selected in 2012.

Texans fans don’t need to be reminded of Hilton highlights: (2014) nine catches for 223 yards, one TD; (2018) nine catches for 199 yards; (2017) five catches for 175 yards, two TDs; (2013) seven catches for 121 yards, three TDs.

“As we’ve said many times, I just trust him,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said of Hilton. “So trust him, trust the trainers — to keep progressing and make the right decision when game time comes about what we do.”

The importance of this primetime game has added significance when considering the Colts are 3-0 in the division while the Texans are 2-1, but the Texans currently have the edge in common-opponent and conference-record tiebreakers.

Should the Colts lose, their chances of making the playoffs by securing an automatic berth as a division winner decrease significantly. The best they might be able to achieve is a wild-card berth.

The Colts’ injury estimation also provided encouraging news about cornerback Pierre Desir, who no longer had a status next to his name, which means the visitors will have their best cover guy to help defend Texans Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins has been especially effective against the Colts in the last four regular-season meetings with 29 receptions for 397 yards and one touchdown in each game.

But the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver was limited to just five receptions for 37 yards in a 21-7 home playoff loss to the Colts last January. The Colts have won six of seven at Houston, including twice last season.

In four games since last year, the Colts have hounded Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has taken 18 sacks and 33 hits. Colts defensive end Justin Houston enters with sacks in six consecutive games, the second-longest streak of his nine-year career.

The Colts have allowed an average of just 16 points in the last four games.

“We are in my mind one of the best defenses in the league playing right now,” Reich said.

The Texans allowed seven sacks in Sunday’s ugly 41-7 loss at Baltimore. The Colts offensive line opened holes for 264 yards rushing against the Jaguars, but has not been as effective in pass blocking. A year after leading the league in fewest sacks allowed at 18, the Colts have already permitted 20 sacks, including 13 in the past four games.

Colts leading rusher Marlon Mack (fractured hand) has already been ruled out after undergoing surgery Monday. The running-back plan by committee involves Nyheim Hines, Jonathan Williams and possibly Jordan Wilkins, who missed last Sunday with an ankle injury but expressed optimism about being able to return.