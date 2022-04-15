Skip to main content

REPORT: Colts Host Former Cowboys Safety

The Indianapolis Colts hosted this former Dallas Cowboys safety for a free agent visit on Thursday.
The Indianapolis Colts are hot and heavy after free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore according to reports, but he's not the only veteran the Colts are seeking in the defensive backfield.

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Colts hosted former Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants safety Darian Thompson on Thursday as a possible free agent signing.

The #=Colts had veteran S Darian Thompson in for a visit yesterday, source says," wrote Garafolo on Twitter. "Former Giants third-round pick spent the last four seasons with the #Cowboys."

The Giants originally drafted Thompson out of Boise State in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played two seasons with the Giants, starting all seven games in 2016 before being placed on injured reserve and eventually cut by the Giants in 2018.

The Cowboys signed Thompson from the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals in October of the same season. He bounced on and off the Cowboys squad that season, eventually appearing in 10 games without a start.

Thompson started four games while playing in 15 in 2019 with the Cowboys. He totaled 45 tackles and a 1.5 sacks. His numbers were similar in 2020 with seven starts. 

Thompson only appeared in five games in 2021, almost exclusively on special teams.

The Colts signed a similar player earlier in the week in safety Brandon King. King has been a special teams ace for the New England Patriots. Thompson could be looked at to fill a similar role, but he does have significantly more experience playing safety than King.

Thompson has started 17 games in this NFL career, while King has just two snaps on defense in his five-year career.

