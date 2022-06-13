Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich discusses how one surgery could clear up two injuries for linebacker Darius Leonard.

Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard will miss extended time during the offseason to clear up a couple of injuries that have lingered.

Leonard underwent back surgery which could also help him rehab an injured ankle that hasn't bounced back as quickly as the Colts might have hoped.

Colts head coach Frank Reich says that while the injuries aren't necessarily connected, the rehab process could be.

"My understanding from talking with the trainers, at one level, yes everything is connected at some level or another," said Reich. "My conversation with the trainers was maybe some connect, but they're different injuries."

"Is there some connection? Honestly, I didn't go that far into it with them at the time of that discussion. I'll need to talk to them to get further clarity of what level of connection, if any, there is."

When pressed on Leonard's ankle problem, Reich wasn't specific, but was hopeful clearing up the back issue will directly help getting him with his lower leg rehab.

"I think there's ankle, calf. I think the whole thing," said Reich. "Darius will continue rehab that and strengthen it, and my guess is with the back issue now cleared up, that the work that he does will actually take effect."

"My general understanding is that with what was going on (with this back), maybe that could have slowed down some of his other rehab."

Reich's answer sounds logical enough. Anyone suffering from any kind of back pain, knows how debilitating that can be for the rest of the body.

The Colts will certainly need Leonard to be healthy to reach their goals of returning to, and making a run in the playoffs this year.

The fifth-year linebacker has been to the Pro Bowl each of his first-four seasons and has been All-Pro in three of them.