The Indianapolis Colts will be linked to every quarterback under the sun, and Derek Carr looks to be available after latest move from Raiders.

It's not a stretch to say the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023 isn't currently on the roster.

Matt Ryan is 37-years old and has been mothballed for the season. Nick is 34, a spot starter during most of his career, and the Colts can part ways with him for relatively cheap in 2023. Sam Ehlinger is a former-6th round pick in 2021 with two starts under his belt in a season that would scream "play the young guy!"

The Colts are going to be linked to every available quarterback in the NFL Draft, free agency, and trade proposals, and the Las Vegas Raiders just made a move that suggests Carr will not be a Raider in 2023.

The Raiders are giving Carr the Ryan treatment and shelving him for the remainder of the season.

Carr signed a three-year deal before the season, but the way his contract is structured, it was really a one-year deal with two club options.

Carr is due $33 million in 2023 against a $5.6-million dead-cap hit according to Spotrac. Meaning the Raiders can save roughly $27 million next season if they cut him after this season.

The Colts are in a similar situation with Ryan, only Ryan's dead-cap number is $18 million in 2023. Still, the Colts are highly likely to part ways with Ryan and absorb the dead-cap money next year to save $17 million (the Falcons took on a record $40 million dead-cap number by trading Ryan).

It's inevitable the Colts will be linked with Carr during the offseason. Carr will be available, and the Colts are looking for a new starter.

How would Carr fit in Indianapolis? The 31-year old former 2nd-round pick has thrown for just over 3,500 yards, 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season... a career high.

He has 217 career touchdowns against 99 interceptions, meaning ball security has been an issue much of his career. Carr was a Pro-Bowler three of his first four seasons in the league, but he has failed to reach the heights of his second season when he threw for 3,987 yards and 32 touchdowns in 2015.

Carr should find a decent market for his services once he and the Raiders have parted ways, but he probably isn't the right fit for the Colts unless it's on a one-year deal while Indianapolis breaks in a high draft pick.