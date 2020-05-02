Wide Receiver Dezmon Patmon Has Size, But Needs to Develop to Stick with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Washington State wide receiver Dezmon Patmon likes the idea of joining the Indianapolis Colts and becoming a teammate of a Pac-12 rival, USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The California natives fit the Colts’ need for size at the position — Patmon is 6-4 and 225 pounds, Pittman 6-4 and 223. But what’s noticeably different about the two? Pittman was drafted in the second round with the 34th overall pick and is expected to make an immediate impact. Patmon got the call at the 212th selection and is considered a raw project.

Patmon just started to figure out how to use his size in his senior year, with coaches continuing to preach that message. He’s admittedly still got a lot to learn in that area, as well as creating separation from cornerbacks and enhancing his concentration to eliminate what are considered “focus” drops.

“My coach would always say, ‘Play big,’” Patmon said on a Zoom video conference call Saturday night. “Towards the end of my career, I progressively got better and kind of realized my true size and strength. So I think that’s apparent in my tape, just being able to outmuscle and out-physical guys. As simple as it is, just playing bigger really.

“I definitely think I’ve got better at that over the years. But there’s still room for development. So, I’m ready to develop at the next level.”

He can learn from Pittman, the son of an NFL running back of the same name. The father prepared the son to be pro-ready. Pittman is polished at using his size and physicality — be it with positioning, body leverage, or high-pointing passes — and he continually abused undersized college cornerbacks.

Their statistics are telling, too. Pittman caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 TDs as a senior. Patmon had 58 receptions for 762 yards and eight TDs.

The Colts haven’t benefited from having a larger wide receiver putting up decent numbers for an entire season since Reggie Wayne had 64 receptions for 779 yards and two TDs in his final year in 2014. And those weren’t usual Wayne numbers — his career single-season bests were 111 receptions in 2010, 1,510 yards receiving in 2007 and 12 TDs in 2004.

That’s why the Colts wanted to add more than just Pittman.

“I talked to them a little bit at Indy (at NFL Scouting Combine), but it wasn’t really a bunch after that and then obviously today and yesterday they were hitting my line talking about (how) they were interested in me,” Patmon said. “It got to the sixth round and they had stated how they were thinking about taking me in the sixth. They had three (consecutive) picks. I got my phone ready and I was ready when they called.”

How soon he can be ready to contribute to the Colts first depends on if he has the ability to make the opening day roster. Nothing is a given, especially for a young team that added a nine-player draft class.

The Colts have wide-receiver spots filled with four-time Pro Bowl star T.Y. Hilton, second-year pro Parris Campbell, veteran Zach Pascal. GM Chris Ballard brought back Marcus Johnson and Daurice Fountain.

Before the coronavirus pandemic forced people indoors, Patmon and Pittman were preparing for the NFL together.

“It’s funny, we were actually working out at the same place within the past month before everything kind of got shut down,” Patmon said. “We were both working with this guy Les Spellman, Joe Burrow, and all those guys. But I feel like we bring similar skillsets, being big athletic guys who can go up and high point the ball and just playmakers really. So, I mean we’re pretty similar.”

Asked what he needs to focus on to improve his game, Patmon added, “I’m just a bigger guy, so maybe getting in and out of breaks faster and just quicker feet. There’s always stuff to work on, but probably just polishing up my routes.”