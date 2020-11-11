Do Colts Trust Rookie Jonathan Taylor?

INDIANAPOLIS — When the Indianapolis Colts drafted running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round of April’s NFL draft, there was excitement about a solid rushing offense having the chance to rip off bigger runs.

But for some reason, the Colts have regressed in rushing.

Taylor has a team-high 416 yards, averaging 3.9 yards per carry with four TDs — not bad numbers, but something is amiss. He’s had only one carry in the second half of each of the past two games. And the rookie was benched after losing his first NFL fumble in Sunday’s 24-10 home loss to Baltimore.

Granted, the fumble was costly, as safety Chuck Clark returned the recovery 65 yards for a tying touchdown in the second quarter. But Taylor was off to a promising start, he had just pushed tacklers back for a 9-yard rush and both hands were on the ball when it was pried loose. Despite the turnover, he had 26 yards rushing on five carries at that early juncture.

The Colts insist they have confidence in him. If so, why sit him?

When a wide receiver drops a pass, doesn’t a quarterback try to get that pass-catcher the ball again to boost his confidence and flush that bad play? Punishing Taylor for a mistake is one thing, but is it fair to give him only one third-and-two carry that gained one yard in the second half?

The Colts have continually struggled in short yardage, regardless of who is running the ball. This offensive line hailed as one of the NFL’s best hasn’t been run-blocking like last year, when the Colts were seventh in rushing despite the fact that quarterback Jacoby Brissett was limited in throwing the ball down the field and defenses expected the run. Yet the Colts still ran the ball well. Remember “Run The Damn Ball?”

The Colts (5-3) are just 23rd in rushing offense and 31st in rush yards per play entering Thursday night’s AFC South Division road trip against the Tennessee Titans (6-2).

A year later, we’re to believe the issue is the rookie running back? Uh, no, that’s not the case. Taylor has missed some holes and is still figuring out how to use his blockers at times, but he’s still plenty capable.

And, seriously, he has a great attitude. He’s all about trying to make the most of whatever snaps he gets. He always sounds enthusiastic, like a sponge eager to learn and willing to do whatever asked.

Jonathan Taylor (28) looks for running room Sunday. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

After a 41-21 road win at Detroit in the previous game, head coach Frank Reich said Taylor had a minor ankle issue and the Colts wanted to stick with the hot hand in Jordan Wilkins, who rushed for 89 yards on 20 carries.

After one limited day of practice last week, Taylor practiced full the rest of the week and started against the Ravens. Then he basically sat and watched after making his mistake.

The bottom-line question seems pretty clear: Do the Colts trust the guy or not? If the Colts trust him, he needs carries to become the player everyone was gushing about when drafted.

And don’t buy the Kool-Aid chatter about how the Colts have faith in all of their running backs and see an advantage to handling running back by committee since 2019 leading rusher Marlon Mack was lost for the season in the opener. Wilkins and Nyheim Hines are good backups, but Taylor is the best runner. He’s also been reliable as a receiver with 20 receptions for 178 yards (8.9 ypc).

Hines had just four touches, in which he gained 38 yards, against the Ravens. Why he didn’t get more chances is a head-scratcher.

Wilkins ran for just 39 yards on 11 carries. In Weeks 4-6, Wilkins had just 11 carries for 15 yards. But now we’re to believe he’s the best Colts back?

For an offense lacking weapons, especially with wide receiver T.Y. Hilton sitting out the Ravens game due to a groin injury, the Colts could have used more of Taylor, plain and simple. Not excusing the fumble, but it was his first as a pro in eight games. He has taken care of the ball. Benching him after his first mistake was too extreme.

If Taylor’s inactivity is about growing pains because he’s still learning, that’s an understandable explanation. But stop messing with his head.

If he’s the Colts starter, start treating him like it. Have more faith in the rookie than was shown in the past two games.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)