Don’t Expect Colts to Draft Quarterback

Based on Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s skepticism about drafting the right quarterback in the first round, the most logical solution to replacing retiring Philip Rivers is another established veteran.

INDIANAPOLIS — Before Philip Rivers retired, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard was asked last week about what the team would do if the veteran quarterback walked away.

In the wake of Rivers' Wednesday retirement, Ballard’s recent words have become more relevant, to say the least.

Specifically, Ballard’s response to being asked about the possibility of the Colts drafting the ideal quarterback replacement with the 21st overall pick in April’s NFL draft couldn’t have been more telling.

“I doubt it,” he said.

Then Ballard laughed.

It didn't sound like subterfuge, as is common when asking NFL executives about the draft and often hearing misdirection because these bosses don’t want to tip their hand. It sounded more like blunt honesty.

“It’s a good class, I’ll say that,” he said. “It’s a good class. They all get pushed up now. I think we’re seeing it. They all get pushed up. Little bit of luck has to come into play.”

Ballard is known for trading back in the draft to stockpile picks. He’s not expected to sacrifice several selections, especially in future drafts, to move up enough spots to land one of the top-rated quarterbacks. And as he reminded, the position is so important, mostly losing teams with the highest picks are looking to grab the best available passer early.

As Ballard emphasized before the 2020 NFL draft, when he said he wouldn’t force a high pick on a quarterback because it’s more important to find the right fit, the general manager reiterated his position last week.

“All of you go back and look at first-round quarterbacks drafted in the last 10 years,” he said. “It is not an exact … everybody just thinks you take one and you’re going to fix the problem.

“Look, taking one will get you all off my ass a little bit, but the second that guy doesn’t play well, I’m going to be the first one run out of the building. I promise you, we get the importance of the quarterback position. But the difference between just taking one and taking the right one is the key, in our minds.”

Just like any other year, Ballard and his scouting staff will go “A-to-Z” on the position. That includes evaluating any possible passer who could become a free agent — perhaps if Detroit’s Matthew Stafford opts out of his contract — or a quarterback who could be available in a trade — Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz, the New York Jets’ Sam Darnold, and Atlanta’s Matt Ryan get mentioned.

Ballard and head coach Frank Reich are convinced the Colts are close to contending for the Super Bowl after improving four wins to 11-5, then losing 27-24 at Buffalo in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game.

That’s why handing the offense to a rookie or an unproven player doesn’t make sense. The Colts drafted Jacob Eason in the fourth round last year, but Ballard candidly said he needs to see more of Eason before deciding if the rookie is even ready to be a backup quarterback. Jacoby Brissett, the 2019 starter who backed up Rivers this season, is expected to test free agency.

The Colts are among the league leaders in salary cap space with about $69 million, according to spotrac.com, so they can afford anybody. But the list of quality free agents is limited at best.

A franchise trending upward needs a quarterback for the future. Rivers bought them one year, and it cost $25 million.

Ballard and Reich wanted Rivers to return, but he didn’t. So it’s Plan B, which was a possibility all along.

When asked what he would do if Rivers retired, Ballard wasn’t hesitant about how the Colts would respond in moving forward.

“We’ll figure it out,” he said. “That’s our jobs.”