Eric Fisher On The Way Out?

The latest on Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Eric Fisher.

Adam Schefter has reported that the Indianapolis Colts do not expect to retain offensive tackle Eric Fisher.

"Pro-Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher is not expected to resign with the Colts despite the fact that the two sides have spent recent weeks trying to strike a new deal, per sources," wrote Schefter on Twitter. "Fisher now is poised to hit free agency next week."

Fisher (31) signed a one-year deal with the Colts in 2021 after spending eight years with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fisher started 15 games for the Colts in 2021.

He was given a 68.2 grade on the 2021 season by Pro Football Focus (PFF) and ranked 46th out of 83 offensive tackles who had enough snaps to qualify for a ranking. He was credited, or blamed, with giving up seven sacks in just 874 snaps.

Fisher's 68.2 grade was his lowest PFF grade since 2014, Fisher's second season in the NFL, when he posted a 67.2. Fisher was coming off of his second Pro Bowl selection in 2020 when the Colts signed him to his one-year contract.

Fisher's departure could leave the door open for pending free agent Matt Pryor (27) to return. Pryor also signed a one-year deal prior to the 2021 season and played well when called upon during his five starts.

 He didn't give up a sack in 438 snaps according to PFF and was graded at 76.5 overall, 25th of 83 tackles.  Pryor was a relative bargain at $920,000 compared to Fisher's $6.5 million salary in 2021.

The Colts could also look to the draft to address the tackle position. Without a first-round draft pick this year the options could be more limited, but it is considered a deep draft at offensive tackle. The Colts should have several quality players to choose from when they make their first pick at No. 47 overall in the second round. 

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Eric Fisher (79) rests on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Colts won, 31-0. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas
