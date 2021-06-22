ESPN Analyst Tabs Carson Wentz As Surprise Minicamp Standout

Though new Indianapolis Colts' QB Carson Wentz had very little time to adjust to his new team, the veteran quarterback impressed one ESPN analyst in minicamp.

It's hard to take much of anything away from minicamp in today's NFL, considering it's mostly all in shorts and helmets and very little "real" football is happening.

Seeing Carson Wentz appear comfortable, happy, and acclimating to his new teammates quickly has this minicamp feeling a bit different.

Wentz earned high praise from ESPN NFL Nation's Mike Wells Tuesday, as Wells stated Wentz was a surprise standout during the Colts' recent minicamp.

Here's what Wells had to say about Wentz's performance at the Colts' minicamp.

How Wentz looked on the field wasn't the only important part of the offseason equation for the Colts' new starting quarterback. The other part was how he would fit in with his teammates after reportedly not having a great relationship with his teammates while with the Philadelphia Eagles. The transition, according to those inside the organization, has been a smooth one. "He comes in and asks about my family, my sister and things like that," running back Nyheim Hines said. "As a new guy, it's pretty cool. It shows that he's caring and trying to take care of us." And Wentz on the field? He has turned a lot of heads so far. "He has a really pretty deep ball," Hines said. "I've liked everything I've seen from him so far." -- Mike Wells

Though he's truly worked with the team in full for less than two weeks, Wentz has been a big hit quickly within the locker room and on the field, which is a great sign overall, considering the Wentz that we saw late last season in Philadelphia was a dejected, disconnected one.

Now, with a fresh start and a new outlook on life, Wentz appears to be very comfortable and happy in the situation he finds himself in. Moving forward, it's all on him to prove himself in preseason, training camp, and the regular season, showing not only the Colts, but the NFL as a whole that his 2020 issues are behind him.

Have thoughts on Carson Wentz impressing in minicamp? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

