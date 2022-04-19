Skip to main content

ESPN Pegs OT, WR to Colts in Combined Kiper/McShay Mock Draft

Indianapolis Colts get help at offensive tackle and wide receiver in ESPN's three-round mock draft conducted by Mel Kiper and Todd McShay.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay conducted a three-round NFL Mock Draft and released it on Tuesday. Kiper and McShay alternated selections throughout all 105 draft picks.

McShay had the odds and Kiper had the even selections, so it was Kiper who was on the clock for the Colts' first pick at No. 42 overall. He addressed one of the Colts' biggest needs with offensive tackle Tyler Smith from Tulsa.

For the Colts' first pick, I see them going best offensive lineman on the board. They have a hole at right guard and left tackle. Smith could fill either of those voids. He was almost too aggressive at times last season (12 penalties), but he is physical at the point of attack. -- Kiper Jr.

Smith measured 6'5 and 324 pounds at the NFL Combine, and he has excellent length with 34 inch arms. He ran a 5.02 40-yard dash with a 4.65 shuttle.

The Colts are back on the clock in the third round with the No. 73 overall selection which meant McShay had the Colts second pick.

McShay did the logical thing and went wide receiver with his pick for the Colts selecting Jalen Tolbert out of South Alabama (USA).

The Colts have to get themselves a receiver before Friday night is over, even though 13 are already off the board. Matt Ryan, meet Tolbert, who is a smooth route runner with good speed. - McShay

Tolbert measured 6'1 and 194 pounds at the NFL Combine. He ran a 4.49 40-yard dash and had an excellent 3-cone time of 7.08. 

He was incredibly productive at USA with 64 catches for 1,085 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior and 82 catches for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns last season as a senior.

Offensive tackle and wide receiver appear to be the biggest needs for the Colts, and Kiper and McShay did the logical thing by filling two needs with talented players.

The Colts could do the same next week when they're on the clock in Las Vegas.

