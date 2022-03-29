Skip to main content

ESPN's NFL Power Rankings Not Impressed with Colts

ESPN has updated their NFL Power Rankings, and they're not impressed with the Indianapolis Colts offseason moves.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts have made several moves this offseason in an attempt to improve their team for 2022.

The most noteworthy of such moves was a trade with the Atlanta Falcons for quarterback Matt Ryan. A move in which ESPN gave the Colts an 'A+' for only giving up a third-round pick and upgrading the quarterback room.

According to their latest NFL Power Rankings though, the move for Ryan will be for naught if the Colts can't also re-stock the wide receiver position. 

The Colts have actually moved down a spot from 13 to 14 in their admittedly "Way-too-early-ranking.'

The cupboard in the receiver room isn't stocked. Veteran T.Y. Hilton is a free agent. Zach Pascal is now in Philadelphia. Parris Campbell hasn't proved that he can stay healthy long enough to become a factor. That leaves Michael Pittman Jr. looking around for help at receiver. Adding pieces at receiver will not only help ease the transition to Indianapolis for new starter Matt Ryan, but it'll also do wonders for the leading rusher in the NFL, Jonathan Taylor. -- Mike Wells

The Colts still have an estimated $22 million in salary-cap space according to Spotrac in order to address what ESPN thinks is the biggest need. 

The Colts also retained the No. 42 and No 72 overall picks they acquired in the Carson Wentz trade with Washington. This is a deep year for wide receivers in the middle rounds, and the Colts could target a player like Christian Watson of NDSU at 42 if he falls that far. 

Watson measured 6'4 and 208 pounds at the NFL Combine where he put on a show. Watson ran a 4.36 forty-yard dash, had a 38.5 vertical jump and a combine-best 136" broad jump.

ESPN may not be bullish on the Colts' offseason moves so far, but Indianapolis still has a lot of resources left to address their biggest needs in order to win where it really matters... the field.

