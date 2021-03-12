ESPN Senior Writer Urges Colts to Draft ACC Pass Rusher in Latest Mock Draft

Horseshoe Huddle
ESPN Senior Writer Pairs Colts with ACC Pass Rusher in Latest Mock Draft

Indianapolis has a number of positions they could address in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN's Todd McShay gives them a standout pass rusher in his latest mock draft
With free agency just around the corner, potential signings in the big-spending period will throw many mock drafts to the win this time of the year.

Knowing that, ESPN's Todd McShay put out his 3.0 mock draft ahead of the the start of free agency and paired the Indianapolis Colts with standout ACC pass rusher Gregory Rousseau from Miami (Fl.) at No. 21 overall.

Here's what McShay had to say about the selection of Rousseau for the Colts at 21 overall:

"Christian Darrisaw might be an option if still available, filling in Anthony Castonzo's spot at left tackle, or the Colts might take a long look at Trevon Moehrig (TCU) at safety. But it's hard to ignore the need for pass-rush depth, especially as Indy deals with free-agency concerns on the edge. Rousseau hasn't played since 2019, but he had 15.5 sacks in that season and can overwhelm blockers with his power. He'd help keep an elite defense at the top of its game."

At 6'7", 253 pounds, Rousseau is a mammoth human along the defensive line with impressive length and strength, which should have General Manager Chris Ballard interested in the 2019 ACC Rookie of the Year and First Team All-ACC defender come late April.

The fit is quite obvious with Justin Houston, Denico Autry, and Al-Quadin Muhammad set to hit free agency on March 17. ESPN Colts reporter Mike Wells gave his spin on the fit of Rousseau in the blue and white:

"Pass-rusher is the Colts' most important area to address this offseason, especially with veteran Justin Houston being a free agent and the team looking to get younger there. Sliding in alongside DeForest Buckner, Rousseau would have an opportunity to be a day one starter if Indy doesn't re-sign Houston, especially if Kemoko Turay's struggles continue."

Though he sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and has had a full year off from football, Rousseau makes a ton of sense for the Colts at No. 21 overall. 

