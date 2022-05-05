Former Colts' QB Admits He Thought 'What If?' Following Carson Wentz Trade

Following the trade of Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders, former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers let his mind wander, thinking about a potential return to Indianapolis before the acquisition of Matt Ryan.

Though his one season in Indianapolis ultimately ended in postseason heartbreak and was the last time he played competitive football before retiring after a long, successful career that could see him land in Canton, Philip Rivers still has the itch to play.

Rivers, who currently coaches high school football in Alabama, admitted to Alabama.com last week that he let his mind wander a bit following the Colts' trade of Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders for draft picks, thinking about a possible return to Indianapolis after a year away to try and help right the ship in for the blue and white.

Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

“I kind of perked up just a little and thought, ‘What if? What if they called?” Rivers told AL.com's Ben Thomas last week. “But it didn’t come to that, and they made a great trade in getting Matt Ryan. I’m excited about Matt being there.”

Rivers stated that throughout the season in Alabama he stayed in shape, throwing the football just in case a team called late in the season needing an arm due to injury.

“I actually started training a little bit and started throwing just in case something happened," Rivers said. "Nothing really did and that season passed.

"If something had happened and the Colts were in a bind, I would have done it,” Rivers added. “But it didn’t, and I wasn’t pulling for it to happen. Still, it was fun to stay ready and throw routes again, but that time has passed.”

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Who knows what a year away from the game would have done to Rivers' physical abilities, but it sure is fun to hear that the longtime NFL quarterback certainly stayed ready and was willing to help the Colts, should they have found themselves in a bind at the position prior to acquiring Ryan.

Have thoughts on Philip Rivers staying physically ready and stating he would have helped the Colts out in a bind prior to the Matt Ryan trade? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

