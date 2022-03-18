Former Colts safety and special teamer George Odum is reportedly signing with the 49ers.

The Indianapolis Colts are incredibly thin at safety and now one of their most experienced players at the position is moving on.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, George Odum is signing with the San Francisco 49ers on a three-year, $10.95 million contract.

It's a well-deserved payday for Odum, who earned a total of $3.946 million during two contracts in four years with the Colts.

Odum played sparingly as a safety with the Colts but really made a difference on special teams where he was named a First-Team All-Pro in 2020.

Signed as a priority undrafted free agent by the Colts following the 2018 NFL Draft, Odum started 10-of-65 games, totaling 150 tackles (1 for loss), 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumbles recovered, 2 interceptions, 4 pass breakups, and 2 quarterback hits.

Odum played well defensively when given the opportunity but he was truly a star as a core special teamer. According to Pro Football Focus, he earned a grade of 90.8 in 2020 (third in NFL, led NFL with 20 special teams stops) and 84.8 in 2021 (tied-16th in NFL).

His special-teams ability and the depth that Odum provided at safety will certainly be missed, but the Colts attempt to develop a special teams ace almost offseason. Right now, Ashton Dulin, Matthew Adams, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, and Jordan Glasgow are all playing at a high level on special teams.

