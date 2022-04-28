Skip to main content

Former High-End OL To Announce Colts' Second Round Pick Friday

The wait through the first round will be well worth it for the Indianapolis Colts as former starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo will announce the franchise's second-round pick in Las Vegas Friday, the team announced.

Following a 10-year career that saw him start 144 games from 2011 to 2020, longtime Indianapolis Colts' left tackle Anthony Castonzo will have a hand in the next generation of Colts.

Castonzo, along with 31 other former and current NFL players, will announce a Day 2 pick, according to an announcement from ESPN's Adam Schefter. Castonzo will obviously announce the Colts' pick at No. 42 overall, ushering in a new era in the blue and white. 

Pro Football Hall of Famers Barry Sanders (Lions), Tony Boselli (Jaguars), Tony Gonzalez (Chiefs), Emmitt Smith (Cowboys), Marcus Allen (Raiders) and Larry Csonka (Dolphins) will also announce their teams' respective draft picks on Day 2. 

Joining Castonzo and Boselli in the AFC South are Jonathan Joseph of the Houston Texans in the second round, and Billy "White Shoes" Johnson of the Tennessee Titans, who will announce the Titans' third rounder. 

Castonzo was the Colts' first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft at No. 22 overall out of Boston College. Castonzo was a the final first-round draft pick of Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, who was fired after the 2011 season when the Colts went 2-14.

Have thoughts on Castonzo representing the Colts as the announcer for the team's second-round draft pick? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

