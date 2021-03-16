Former Colts Safety Ready to Return to Football

Former Colts safety Clayton Geathers is ready to return to football after taking 2020 off.

One of the most well-respected Indianapolis Colts players of the last decade is attempting to make his return to football after a year off.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, free-agent safety Clayton Geathers is ready to return to football after taking 2020 off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to get fully healthy.

As an unrestricted free agent, Geathers is free to sign with whichever team he chooses.

Injuries took a toll on Geathers during his time with the Colts, as he was never able to play a full 16-game season, and missed 24 total regular-season games in five years.

Hopefully, taking the 2020 season off to get his body right aids in his ability to sign with a team and make a roster in 2021.

Fans will naturally wonder about a return to the Colts for Geathers, who will be 29 years old when the 2021 season begins.

The Colts do have a need for depth at safety, but they could use more coverage ability than what Geathers has shown. Still, he could provide valuable special teams play as well as help against the run on defense in sub-packages.

Drafted by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Geathers quickly became a fan favorite for his toughness and hard-hitting style.

He started 34-of-56 games and compiled 244 tackles (4 for loss), 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 1 interception, 10 pass breakups, and 5 quarterback hits.

