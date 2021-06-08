PFWA Good Guy Award Given to Former Colts Quarterback

Sports Illustrated home
Former Colts QB Philip Rivers Given PFWA Good Guy Award

Former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers has been given the PFWA's Good Guy Award.
Author:
Publish date:

Philip Rivers made a strong impression on the Indianapolis Colts in his lone season in town in 2020.

He made a strong impression on Indy's media as well.

Tuesday, Rivers was given the Professional Football Writers of America's (PFWA) 2021 Good Guy Award for his positive relationship and interactions with them.

Per the PFWA:

Recently retired Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, who was praised for his dealings with local and national media during his career, has been selected as the 2021 Good Guy Award winner by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA).

Rivers, the 17th Good Guy Award winner, is the first member of the Colts’ franchise to win the award.

Other nominees for the Good Guy Award were recently retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan and Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

The Good Guy Award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The award has been presented annually by the PFWA since 2005.

Rivers earned praise for consistently tackling all topics, even in a Zoom setting, and offering answers with perspective, wit and originality during his career.

'Throughout his career, in good times and bad, Philip Rivers was unwavering in his professionalism in dealing with the media,' said Los Angeles Times writer and 2019 PFWA Career Achievement Award winner Sam Farmer. 'He was accessible and thoughtful, and more than that, he was a really good guy. That set the tone for the entire locker room, and by and large, his teammates followed his lead.'

As someone who was present for many Zoom media sessions with Rivers in 2020, I concur that he is more than deserving of the award.

Whether the topic was in regard to his family, faith, or either his successes or failures on the football field, Rivers was open with reporters and made it easy for us to do our job.

Rivers retired following the 2020 season with the Colts.

How do you feel about Rivers' time in Indy? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

