These Former Teammates Could Join Carson Wentz with Colts

New Colts QB Carson Wentz has a handful of former teammates who make sense to join him in Indianapolis.

With the new NFL year and free agency set to begin in less than a week, it's prime season to explore possibilities for the Indianapolis Colts.

When connecting dots and looking for potential free-agent fits, there are some names familiar to new Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz that make sense for the Colts to pursue.

WR Nelson Agholor

This one jumps off the page first because the Colts need to fill out their receiving corps, and they specifically need someone like Agholor who can stretch the field.

Agholor and Wentz began to break out together with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 during Wentz's Second-Team All-Pro season. That year, Agholor caught 62 passes for 768 yards and 8 touchdowns.

In the three years since, he's maintained productivity by averaging 50 catches for 665 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Last year with the Las Vegas Raiders, on targets of 20-plus yards downfield Agholor caught 11-of-23 balls for 444 yards (40.4 avg.) and 6 touchdowns and an average passer rating of 122.2, according to Pro Football Focus.

CB Ronald Darby

With two of their top four cornerbacks (Xavier Rhodes, T.J. Carrie) set to hit free agency, the Colts need to take a long look at the position this offseason.

Darby is a great athlete and has been a quality player for three teams (Buffalo Bills, Eagles, Washington Football Team) throughout his career, with quality PFF grades each year except for 2019.

Even with Rhodes and Carrie, the Colts' cornerback group is a bit of a toss-up. Starter Rock Ya-Sin did not take the leap forward in Year 2 that many hoped to see, and Marvell Tell III was a COVID-19 opt-out in 2020.

Darby could help add some more stability as well as a veteran presence if the Colts lose either or both of Rhodes and Carrie.

OL Joe Haeg

Haeg was Wentz's left tackle at North Dakota State and spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Colts as a do-it-all lineman.

The Colts missed Haeg's depth in 2020, and he did not secure a full-time starting spot along the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive line that he partially departed the Colts for in free agency last spring.

Could a reunion be in place?

DB Jalen Mills

There has been some chatter recently about the Colts adding another safety to the defense that could allow them to play alongside Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis for some versatile, three-safety looks.

Mills has experience at outside corner, slot corner, strong and free safety, so he could be a movable piece for the defense depending on matchups.

OT Jason Peters

I know a 39-year-old starting left tackle sounds off-putting, but Peters says he still has some gas left in the tank.

Given the future money that's already going to be tied up in the Colts' offensive line with Quenton Nelson, Braden Smith, and Ryan Kelly, it makes sense to sign a cheap veteran who the Colts trust to get them through 2021. Meanwhile, they can attempt to draft their long-term left tackle this spring, who Peters would be glad to mentor.

A toe injury limited Peters to 509 snaps in 2020, but he's been one of the best left tackles of his generation and should be more than capable of getting the Colts by until they find their long-term solution.

TE Richard Rodgers

With Trey Burton possibly leaving in free agency, the Colts will likely be looking for a third tight end to mix with Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox.

Rodgers has had a pretty modest, seven-year career but showed a little spark last year with Wentz and Jalen Hurts at quarterback.

He caught 24-of-31 targets for 345 yards (14.4 avg.) and a pair of touchdowns. For a third tight end, Rodgers is more than serviceable.

Note: Eagles TE Zach Ertz is expected to be released if he is not traded soon. If that becomes the case, he becomes an obvious target for the Colts who has already been rumored as a potential acquisition.

