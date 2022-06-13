Skip to main content

Frank Reich Thrilled with QB Matt Ryan

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich can't say enough good things about quarterback Matt Ryan.
New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has earned a lot of fans in his short time with the team, and his head coach Frank Reich is one of them.

Reich couldn't help but gush over his new quarterback when asked about Ryan's performance at the conclusion of mini-camp.

"Matt was unbelievable, did a great job, great command... really A-Z," said Reich of his new quarterback. "I mean he did everything right."

"Great leadership, great play."

"The whole way he took command. [It's] great collaborating as an offensive staff with him to kind of work in and nuance some of the things that we do to kind of suit him and his style and kind of learned a few things about him and pick his brain about what are the favorite things you did in Atlanta."

"Let's see if we can incorporate a few of those things that kind of fit with us."

"We got a lot of that done over the last number of weeks."

Having seen mini-camp canceled in the not-too-distant past, Reich was especially thankful for the work the Colts were able to put in this spring.

"It's unreal," said Reich on the benefits of mini-camp. "You forgot how much you love this, how much you need this. We got so much done."

"It's amazing you can play a season without doing this. So many details are covered. You have a chance to work out bugs and kinks before you get into camp."

"Especially with a new defensive system, new quarterback, have a chance to get through different iterations of things was very helpful."

Ryan has earned a reputation in the NFL as being an ultimate professional. The Colts are finding out quickly that reputation was well earned. 

The final step for Ryan and the Colts are to show the NFL that Ryan was underrated as a quarterback with a decaying roster in Atlanta.

