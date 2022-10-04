Frank Reich Reveals Colts 2 Biggest Problems on Offense

The Indianapolis Colts are dead last in the NFL in points scored and 19th in total offense, not the type of showing head coach Frank Reich imagined when quarterback Matt Ryan arrived.

Reich was asked on Monday if he could point to the cause of the problems the Colts have faced early in the season, and he answered with two keys.

"I think the two things on offense have been turnovers and poor running game," said Reich. "To me, it’s primarily about those two factors."

The Colts had hoped to lean on the running game to help protect an immobile Ryan and set up the play-action passing attack while their young receivers matured.

Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing last season by a wide margin, but the Colts are 27th in rushing at just 87.8 yards per game as compared to 149.4 yards per game in 2021.

With the Colts not being able to run the ball effectively, the rest of the offense has suffered.

"As an opposing team you’re trying to take away what they do well because of the feeling you get when you do that," said Reich When a team is able to take away our run game, does it make it harder? Of course, it makes it harder, but I believe we’ve got a quarterback who has faced that in his career and can overcome that."

"He’s thrown for a lot of yards in his career in difficult circumstances. I believe he can do that here. I’m excited. Here we are four games into it and it’s not been good but what I’m excited about is everybody is talking about hey, we’ve got two rookie playmakers who are starting to shine – Alec Pierce and Jelani (Woods)."

"That’s very promising. Parris (Campbell) had a nice day. I think this is showing Matt (Ryan) we got weapons. We got weapons and feel confident that if we have to throw it more, we will and we can be productive doing that. I think we showed that yesterday against Tennessee."

"If we have to throw it more, we will."

The Colts had hoped to run to set up the pass, but it might have to work in reverse. The problem is the lack of pass protection has led to 15 sacks already this season, fifth in the NFL.

Worse, Ryan has shown an uncanny inability to hold on to the football.

He has nine fumbles through four games. He's had more fumbles just three times in his previous 14 seasons.

Reich may have been protecting his offensive line and quarterback by not calling out individual units, but the lack of a running game, the lack of protection, and the inability to hold on to the ball fall directly on their shoulders.

As the offensive line improves, the Colts' offense will improve.

But will the offensive line improve? That's the key question heading into Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos.