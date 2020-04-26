Georgia Kicker with Avid Fan Following Creates Buzz in Signing with Colts

AllColts
INDIANAPOLIS — Before the Indianapolis Colts could announce their list of undrafted free agent signings on Sunday, one of those players had already stirred online interests as a social-media sensation.

Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship, who won the 2019 Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top placekicker, is bringing his distinctive “rec-spec” look and strong, accurate right leg to Indy. The Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer made 82.5 percent of his college field goals and never missed an extra point.

Beyond that, the 23-year-old “Hot Rod” has quite a following. News quickly spread Saturday night, in the hours after the NFL draft concluded, that Blankenship had agreed to join the Colts.

But even before that, fans were keeping an eye on him. Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm was still available in the late rounds, but at least one Bulldogs fan was more concerned about the kicker.

As the draft neared its conclusion, Blankenship fans continued to vent.

The dismay continued when Blankenship wasn’t drafted but other kickers were.

Blankenship’s response to the snub was a tweet that was short and sweet.

SI’s BulldogMaven site provides more background on the kicking sensation, whose list of accomplishments also included 80 career field goals, which tied for 12th in NCAA history.

“At the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, he nailed a 55-yard field goal. Though he's not known for the Kevin Butler, 60-yard bomber of a leg, Blankenship has proven to be deadly accurate from within 50-yards. You'll rarely have to worry about him missing a 35-yard extra point. That type of dependability has been valued through NFL Draft capital since the league pushed back the PATs at the beginning of the 2015 season.

“That's what Rodrigo Blankenship was at Georgia. The model of consistency. Every field goal attempt, post-game interview, or practice, he was the same guy with the same smile and genuine goodness about him. He will always be a Beloved Bulldog. If you've had the privilege of partaking in a Saturday in Athens over the past four seasons you recognize, and will forever remember, the roar from those draped in Red & Black when Rodrigo Blankenship's name was announced in the starting lineup. Once ‘Hot Rod’ took over the job following the third game of his redshirt freshman season, it was over.”

Check out more about Blankenship at BulldogMaven.

The Colts thought enough of Blankenship to give him a $20,000 signing bonus.

Colts fans don’t need to be reminded that the kicking game was a disaster in 2019 with a league-high 15 missed kicks including six extra points. Adam Vinatieri, the NFL’s all-time leader in points and field goals, had the worst season of his legendary soon-to-be, Hall-of-Fame career with 14 misses before landing on injured reserve after 12 games with a leg injury that required surgery.

Rookie Chase McLaughlin filled in and made five-of-six field goals and all 11 extra points in four games to earn a one-year tender for 2020.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard reiterated Saturday that he has yet to speak with the 47-year-old Vinatieri about a possible return. But the fact that McLaughlin was given a contract and Blankenship is on his way to participate in what should be an interesting kicking competition makes it seem all the more unlikely that “Mr. Clutch” will be back.

Bring on "Hot Rod," and his legion of admirers.

