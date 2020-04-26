Grading Indianapolis Colts Draft Class Pick-By-Pick

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts made nine selections in the three-day, virtual NFL draft that concluded Saturday.

Here are some quick thoughts on each pick with a grade. In today’s sports world, fans want to know what the media thinks, and that means sticking the neck out on subjective opinions such as letter grades.

Round 2, No. 34 overall (via 2019 trade with Washington)

WR Michael Pittman Jr., USC

Analysis: An obvious need is addressed immediately in adding a 6-3, 223-pound wide receiver with size and physicality. Tee Higgins going one spot earlier to Cincinnati reinforced the need for the Colts to make a selection here and dismiss a couple trade-back offers that GM Chris Ballard didn’t like. Pittman’s strength and tremendous ball skills give QB Philip Rivers an ideal target. He doesn’t possess the foot speed of some pass catchers in this class, but nobody matches this NFL pedigree’s toughness.

Grade: A-minus.

Round 2, No. 41 (via trade with Cleveland)

RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Analysis: The Colts moving up three spots at the expense of a fifth-round pick was worth the price to add the Wisconsin all-time leading rusher. His powerful, gaining-momentum-downhill style should complement the speedy Marlon Mack, who is entering a contract year. Addressing this position came as a surprise to some, but it could end up being Ballard’s second-smartest draft move this year after trading the first-round choice last month to acquire All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from San Francisco.

Grade: A.

Round 3, No. 85 (via trade with Detroit)

S Julian Blackmon, Utah

Analysis: Taking a chance a bit early on a former cornerback who has played safety for one year and is on the mend from ACL surgery. That qualifies as a reach. Colts are convinced Blackmon’s unique skill set of coverage ability with instincts, tenacity and leadership will eventually pay off. But we’re probably waiting until 2021 to see it.

Grade: C

Round 4, No. 122

QB Jacob Eason, Washington

Analysis: The strong arm was too much for the Colts to ignore after he dropped two rounds farther than most projected. His selection immediately prompted social-media criticisms about character concerns. The Colts don’t have a QB signed after 2020, so taking a chance on Eason isn’t a reach. The reward outweighs the risk. His willingness to learn as a Philip Rivers understudy will define whether he shows enough to stick. Whether he can be a franchise quarterback, well, check back in a year or two or three.

Grade: C.

Round 5, No. 149 (via trade with Detroit)

OG Danny Pinter, Ball State

Analysis: The Colts didn’t have to travel far to Muncie, Ind., to look at this Mid-American Conference offensive tackle who will convert to guard and center as a pro. O-line depth is needed, so it will be interesting to see how quickly Pinter can adjust to the NFL. He’s been evaluated as a decent run blocker who needs to improve in pass protection. That he’s played tackle provides versatility. But the Colts envision him as using that versatility as a reserve center. Ballard gushed more about Pinter as a blue-collar, character guy than anyone else in a Saturday video conference call.

Grade: C-plus.

Round 6, No. 193

DT Robert Windsor, Penn State

Analysis: Another pick to bolster depth at a position, Windsor has a relentless motor and uses his hands well to win one-on-one battles. He’s an effective pass rusher, too. A strong showing at the Senior Bowl boosted his stock. He’s still a bit of a project who probably needs to add some strength to his 6-4 and 290-pound frame without losing that quickness. This is what late-round picks are, flyers on guys who catch a scout’s eye but must prove they have what it takes to stick. Some suggest he’s undersized. The Colts were sold on a hard worker with solid character.

Grade: C-plus.

Round 6, No. 211 (via trade with N.Y. Jets, who receive CB Quincy Wilson)

Returner/CB Isaiah Rodgers, Massachusetts

Analysis: The younger cousin of longtime NFL cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie has been working out with him to make the pro transition. Despite not being invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, Rodgers got himself noticed with a 4.28-second, 40-yard dash at his pro day. If that translates to quality special-teams play, which includes being a coverage gunner, he can stick. If not, it was worth taking a chance with a late-round pick.

Grade: C.

Round 6, No. 212 (via trade with New England)

WR Dezmon Patmon, Washington State

Analysis: Worked out with Colts’ second-round pick Michael Pittman Jr. before the coronavirus pandemic. At 6-4 and 225 with 4.48-second speed, Patmon fits with the Colts’ push to add pass catchers with size. The difference between him and Pittman is toughness and ball skills. Patmon needs to develop what Pittman has consistently displayed. He didn’t start realizing how to use his big frame until late in his college career. Definitely a project whose growth likely hinges on if he can make the roster or practice squad.

Grade: C-minus.

Round 6, No. 213 (via trade with New England)

LB/STs Jordan Glasgow, Michigan

Analysis: The 6-1, 226-pound prospect is a linebacker-safety tweener in that he’s undersized to play linebacker and has some range issues at safety. The Colts are going to start him off in the linebacker room, but Glasgow’s value is on special teams. His energy and fearlessness equate to exceptional ability in this area. And he has an NFL pedigree — older brothers Graham (Broncos) and Ryan (Bengals) made it as pros after success as Wolverines walk-ons. Drafting a player to be a special-teams playmaker is the kind of luxury an NFL team earns from amassing extra picks.

Grade: C.

OVERALL ANALYSIS, GRADE

This should always come with the caveat “To Be Determined.” Draft classes are best judged two or three years later, when it’s obvious how impactful the players have been in the NFL. For now, this class deserves a favorable grade, based mostly on Ballard’s bold pre-draft trade of a first-round pick for Buckner, then adding talented offensive playmakers with the first two selections. If two of the remaining seven players prove to be keepers worthy of second contracts with the Colts — and that’s especially Eason — it should translate to at least five quality players out of 10 additions (counting Buckner). Even four keepers qualifies as a decent percentage. The grade would improve a letter, for those interested in looking back two or three years from now.

Grade: B-plus.