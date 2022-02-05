What Type of Staff Could Gus Bradley Put Together in Indy?

Former Raiders' Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley is set to become the Colts' next Defensive Coordinator. What kind of staff could the veteran coach assemble in Indy?

The Indianapolis Colts have found their next Defensive Coordinator. The team is set to hire Las Vegas Raiders' former Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley, according to Joel Erickson of The IndyStar and Rashaad Mcginnis of The Blue Stable.

Bradley, 55, is a long time NFL coach that has had quite a bit of success in his career. He has been a defensive coordinator or head coach in every season since 2009, having stints with the Seattle Seahawks (DC 2009-2012), the Jacksonville Jaguars (HC 2013-2016), Los Angeles Chargers (DC 2017-2020), and the Raiders (DC 2021).

With Bradley's experience in the league, he should be able to put together an outstanding staff with the Colts. Here are a few options he could look at to fill vacant position coach roles:

Defensive Line Coach

Eric Henderson, DL Coach with Los Angeles Rams

One of the better defensive line coaches in the league is Eric Henderson. Prior to being in a prominent role with the Rams, he was the assistant defensive line coach under Bradley with the Chargers from 2019-2020.

While hiring Henderson away from the Rams could be tough, due to it being a lateral move, he is a quality coach that would be a major addition to the team. If the Colts are willing to pay up, this would be a great hire.

Rod Marinelli, Former DL Coach with Las Vegas Raiders

If the Colts want to go with a more experienced option, Matt Eberflus' former mentor could be a legit choice. Marinelli spent this past season in Las Vegas with Bradley, serving as the defensive line coach.

Marinelli is known as one of the better developers of defensive line talent in the league. He would be the type of coach that can truly unlock the Colts' young defensive front. Look at what he was able to do with Maxx Crosby and that Raiders' front in 2021 for all the evidence you need.

Todd Wash, DL Coach with Detroit Lions

Another potential lateral move the Colts could look into is Todd Wash from the Detroit Lions. Wash has quite a long history with Bradley, which begins when he was the defensive line coach with the Seahawks from 2011-2012. When Bradley was hired as the Head Coach of the Jaguars, he took Wash over with him to be the DL coach (and eventually the defensive coordinator).

Like with Henderson, lateral moves can be a bit difficult to manage. If the Colts are willing to make a good offer, and Wash wants to reunite with Bradley, this could be another potential hiring to monitor.

Linebackers Coach

Ken Norton Jr, Former DC with the Seattle Seahawks

Flashing back, again, to his Seattle days, Bradley could reunite with another former colleague. Norton Jr and Bradley overlapped for three seasons in Seattle, as Norton Jr served as the linebackers coach. Norton Jr went on to eventually become the Seahawks' defensive coordinator, before being fired earlier this offseason.

With Norton Jr looking for a new landing spot, it only makes sense for him to link back up with Bradley in some capacity with the Colts. His pedigree with linebackers would mesh perfectly with the Colts' current group.

Richard Smith, Former LB Coach with Las Vegas Raiders

The most logical hiring for this position would be long time coach Richard Smith. He has followed Bradley to his last two destinations, serving as the LB coach for the Chargers (2017-2020) and with the Raiders this past year.

I'd expect Smith to be hired on in some capacity fairly soon after the Bradley hiring is officially announced. Smith would bring nearly 42 years of coaching experience to the Colts' already impressive position group.

Defensive Backs Coach

Ron Milus, Former DB Coach with Las Vegas Raiders

Another Raiders' coach that would almost be a lock to come to Indy when Bradley is hired. Milus is a long time DB coach that has overlapped with Bradley at multiple stops. He was the DB Coach under Bradley with the Chargers (2017-2020) and followed Bradley to the Raiders this past season.

Given that Milus is likely to be out of work soon and that he has followed Bradley to his last two destinations, it only makes sense for the duo to continue in Indy.

Kris Richard, DB Coach with the New Orleans Saints

Going back to the Seattle days yet again. Bradley and Richard overlapped with the Seahawks from 2010-2012, as Richard filled multiple roles in the secondary as a coach. The two have yet to work together since, but Richard does still deploy a similar style to Bradley.

With the Saints' coaching staff being in limbo at the moment, this could be the perfect time for the Colts to swoop in and steal Richard away.

Other Potential Names To Watch

The names listed below have some connection with Bradley from over the years. I'm not too sure if they would be names of interest for him, but they are ones to watch due to that minor connection.

Chris Harris, Washington Commanders DB Coach

Overlapped with Chargers 2016-2019

Jerry Gray, Green Bay Packers DB Coach

Overlapped with Seahawks in 2010

Bob Babich, Buffalo Bills LB Coach

Overlapped with Jaguars 2013-2015

Final Thoughts

Gus Bradley is going to bring a fairly different look to this Colts' defense. While I will get into the specifics of that defense in the next few weeks, it should be interesting to see how he fills out his staff.

Here is my prediction for how he fills each role:

DL Coach: Rod Marinelli

LB Coach: Richard Smith

CB Coach: Ron Milus

S Coach/Passing Game Coordinator: Kris Richard

Bradley has the tendency to carry the same staff over with him from job to job. I doubt he really changes that up with the Colts.

