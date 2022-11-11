Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Bold Predictions Revealed for Colts vs. Raiders

After all of the chaos surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this week, the focus can finally turn toward this weekend’s game

The Colts head out west this week to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. While the Colts (3-5-1) have struggled throughout the season, the Raiders (2-6) have endured struggles of their own. Both teams have gone from projected playoff contenders when the season started to possibly possessing a top pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Horseshoe Huddle is proud to announce the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast. Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Drake Wally serve as your experts on all things Colts. The guys will break down each Colts matchup throughout the rest of the season and give their reactions to any breaking news to come out of W 56th Street. Check out the latest episode below:

On Thursday night, Andrew and Drake start the show by giving their reaction to interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s introductory press conference. The guys give their thoughts on how owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard, and Saturday came off in the presser and what they gathered from the trio’s answers.

Andrew and Drake transition to the meat of the episode as they preview the matchup between the Colts and the Raiders. Will the offense with Sam Ehlinger and Jonathan Taylor be able to bounce back? Will the defense with DeForest Buckner and Kwity Paye put pressure on Derek Carr and the Raiders' defense? The guys provide the answers and give their insight on the matchup.

After previewing the matchup, Andrew and Drake reveal their bold predictions and keys to victory for the Colts. The guys end the episode by predicting if the Colts will get their first victory under coach Saturday or if they will drop their fourth straight contest.

Make sure to subscribe to the Horseshoe Huddle YouTube channel and hit the bell so you are notified whenever Andrew and Drake go live. The Horseshoe Huddle Podcast is built for Colts fans to join in on the conversation and take in expert analysis regarding their favorite team. Join us live on the next episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.