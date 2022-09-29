Skip to main content

Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Bold Predictions Revealed for Colts vs. Titans

Chad Jensen and Andrew Moore preview the Colts' Week 4 tilt vs. the Titans, sharing their predictions and keys to victory.

After shocking the football world and upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs, the Indianapolis Colts face another tough test at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts will take on the Tennessee Titans in a matchup of division rivals in Week 4. While the Titans come to Indianapolis with a 1-2 record, they are the defending AFC South champions and swept the Colts in 2021. The Colts enter the game at 1-1-1 and are trying to secure their first division win of the season.

Horseshoe Huddle is proud to announce the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast. Publisher Chad Jensen and Analyst Andrew Moore are your hosts as they break down each Colts matchup throughout the season. Check out the second episode below:

On Thursday, Chad and Andrew discussed the Week 4 showdown between the Colts and Titans and the keys to victory. The guys detailed what must change for the Colts’ offensive line, the chances the Colts’ defense can slow down Derrick Henry, and what to expect from Matt Ryan on Sunday.

Chad and Andrew also give their bold predictions regarding the divisional matchup. From Henry’s rushing total to a player scoring his first touchdown, see how the guys think the game will play out and who they predict will come away with the win.

Make sure to subscribe to the Horseshoe Huddle YouTube channel and hit the bell so you are notified whenever Chad and Andrew go live. The Horseshoe Huddle Podcast is built for Colts fans to join in on the conversation and take in expert analysis regarding their favorite team. Join us live on the next episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!

