How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 18

Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 18's action against the Jaguars.

On the surface, the Indianapolis Colts' matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars is a ho-hum affair between a playoff contender and the AFC's cellar-dweller. However, there's more drama to it than that.

The Colts control their own destiny and can get into the postseason with a win. However, they haven't beaten the Jaguars on the road in the last six tries dating back to 2014.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

Colts vs. Jaguars

Date/Time: Sunday, Jan. 9, at 1:00pm ET

Sunday, Jan. 9, at 1:00pm ET Where: Jacksonville, Fla.; TIAA Bank Field

Jacksonville, Fla.; TIAA Bank Field Television: CBS — Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color), AJ Ross (sideline)

CBS — Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color), AJ Ross (sideline) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | ESPN Radio — Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (color), Jeff Darlington (sideline)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | ESPN Radio — Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (color), Jeff Darlington (sideline) On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

The Colts have proven capable of beating anyone else in the NFL, but they beat Jacksonville by just six points back in Week 10, and the Jaguars' defense features some terrific playmakers.

Will the Colts shake off their TIAA Bank Field demons while grabbing a piece of the postseason? Tune in on Sunday afternoon to find out how it goes.

