How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Texans | Week 13

Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 13's action against the Texans.

It's hard to believe, but the Indianapolis Colts already have their second to last AFC South matchup this Sunday as they travel to The Lonestar State to take on the Houston Texans.

The Colts look to rebound from a disappointing collapse at home last week against a team in the Texans that is on the NFL's doormat but plays tough when quarterback Tyrod Taylor is under center.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

Colts vs. Texans

Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 5, at 1:00pm ET

Sunday, Dec. 5, at 1:00pm ET Where: Houston, Tex.; NRG Stadium

Houston, Tex.; NRG Stadium Television: CBS — Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color), AJ Ross (sideline)

CBS — Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color), AJ Ross (sideline) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Compass Media — Kevin Ray (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Compass Media — Kevin Ray (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color) On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

At 6-6, the Colts are still very much in the thick of the AFC playoff race. However, they cannot afford to let this game get away from them as the three following games are against quality teams in the New England Patriots (8-4), Arizona Cardinals (9-2), and Las Vegas Raiders (6-5).

How will the Colts respond in a game they should and have to win? Tune in on Sunday afternoon to find out how it goes.

