Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Texans | Week 13

    Here's everything Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 13's action against the Texans.
    Author:

    It's hard to believe, but the Indianapolis Colts already have their second to last AFC South matchup this Sunday as they travel to The Lonestar State to take on the Houston Texans.

    The Colts look to rebound from a disappointing collapse at home last week against a team in the Texans that is on the NFL's doormat but plays tough when quarterback Tyrod Taylor is under center.

    Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend.

    Colts vs. Texans

    • Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 5, at 1:00pm ET
    • Where: Houston, Tex.; NRG Stadium
    • Television: CBS — Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (color), AJ Ross (sideline)
    • Stream: FuboTV
    • To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
    • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Compass Media — Kevin Ray (play-by-play), Brian Baldinger (color)
    • On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

    Read More

    At 6-6, the Colts are still very much in the thick of the AFC playoff race. However, they cannot afford to let this game get away from them as the three following games are against quality teams in the New England Patriots (8-4), Arizona Cardinals (9-2), and Las Vegas Raiders (6-5).

    How will the Colts respond in a game they should and have to win? Tune in on Sunday afternoon to find out how it goes.

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) works to bring down Houston Texans tight end Jordan Akins (88) as he rushes the ball Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Texans | Week 13

    48 seconds ago
    Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) is flagged for a pass interference call on this pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scott Miller (10) Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Colts vs. Texans: Week 13 Thursday Injury Report

    57 minutes ago
    USATSI_16975497
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs.Texans Week 13 Matchup

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16975792
    News

    Colts’ WR T.Y. Hilton the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Texans

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17249780
    Film

    Film Room: Why Carson Wentz Should Thrive Against the Houston Texans

    Dec 2, 2021
    Frank Reich Media Availability _ December 1
    News

    With Margin For Error Slim In December, Colts Aiming For Consistency

    Dec 1, 2021
    An Indianapolis Colts helmet during warm-ups before a recent game.
    News

    Colts, EGL Announce 2021 Frozen Frenzy Esports Fortnite Tournament

    Dec 1, 2021
    Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) sacks Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis Colts Host Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    News

    Colts, Texans Announce Initial Week 13 Injuries

    Dec 1, 2021