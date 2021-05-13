Colts' 17-Game Schedule Announced

The Indianapolis Colts' historic 17-game 2021 regular season schedule is officially out.

With a new starting QB in Carson Wentz, a new offensive coordinator in Marcus Brady, and some new faces at left tackle, tight end and defensive end - to name a few - the Colts are poised to chase their first AFC South championship since 2014.

The Colts will open up the 2021 season at home against the Seattle Seahawks at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium looking to avenge a 46-18 loss in their last meeting in Week 4 of the 2017 season.

Along with the Seahawks, the Colts face the rest of the NFC West in the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, along with the usual AFC South opponents, and saw the league add the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the 17th game for the 2021 season.

PRESEASON

Week 1: Home vs. Carolina Panthers | TBD

Week 2: Away vs. Minnesota Vikings | TBD

Week 3: Away vs. Detroit Lions | TBD

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Home vs. Seattle Seahawks | Sunday, Sept. 12, 1:00 pm ET (FOX)

Week 2: Home vs. Los Angeles Rams | Sunday, Sept. 19, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 3: Away vs. Tennessee Titans | Sunday, Sept. 26, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 4: Away vs. Miami Dolphins | Sunday, Oct. 3, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 5: Away vs. Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football) | Monday, Oct. 11, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Week 6: Home vs. Houston Texans | Sunday, Oct. 17, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 7: Away vs. San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football) | Sunday, Oct. 24 , 8:20 pm ET (NBC)

Week 8: Home vs. Tennessee Titans | Sunday, Oct. 31, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 9: Home vs. New York Jets (Thursday Night Football) | Thursday, Nov. 4, 8:20 pm ET (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime)

Week 10: Home vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | Sunday, Nov. 14, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 11: Away vs. Buffalo Bills | Sunday, November 21, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 12: Home vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Sunday, Nov. 28, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Week 13: Away vs. Houston Texans | Sunday, Dec. 5, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Away vs. Houston Texans | Sunday, Dec. 5, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS) Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: Home vs. New England Patriots | Saturday, Dec. 18 or Sunday, Dec. 19, TBD (TBA)

Week 16: Away vs. Arizona Cardinals | Saturday, Dec. 25, 8:15 pm ET (NFL Network)

Week 17: Home vs. Las Vegas Raiders | Sunday, Jan. 2, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Week 18: Away vs. Jacksonville Jaguars | Sunday, Jan. 9, 1:00 pm ET (CBS)

Fortunately for the Colts, though they do have the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers on the schedule, Indianapolis finds itself with the 23rd-toughest schedule in the NFL, according to its opponents' 2020 record.

The Colts will face teams that went a combined 130-142 last season, good for a .478 winning percentage, which ties them with the Buffalo Bills. For comparison's sake, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the league's hardest schedule, facing off against opponents that went 155-115-2 last season, good for a .574 winning percentage.

