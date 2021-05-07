Sports Illustrated home
Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsDraftPodcastSI.com
Search

Colts 2021 Offseason Workout Dates Announced

The NFL has announced the offseason workout dates for all 32 teams.
Author:
Publish date:

This week, the NFL announced the offseason workout schedules for all 32 teams.

The Indianapolis Colts get things started this weekend as rookie minicamp begins on Friday, May 7, and runs through Sunday, May 9.

  • Rookie Minicamp: May 7-9
  • OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 2-4, June 7-10
  • Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Friday is the first chance for the Colts to see the players that they drafted last week live in action in their own facilities. There are typically workouts and some on-field work done.

Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kylen Granson, Shawn Davis, Sam Ehlinger, Mike Strachan, Will Fries, Tarik Black, Anthony Butler, Deon Jackson, Isaiah Kaufusi, and Tyler Vaughns were all either drafted or signed as undrafted free agents by the Colts since last week.

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Phase Three of the offseason program, which includes OTAs and the mandatory veteran minicamp must follow these guidelines:

Phase Three (May 24-June 18) remains its customary four weeks in length. Beginning in Phase Three, clubs may conduct in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols. During Phase Three, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

The dates for training camp are yet to be announced, but it typically begins near the end of July and runs through mid-August.

Which Colts rookie are you most excited to hear about from this weekend's minicamp? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich (left) and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus talk during 2019 training camp.
News

Colts 2021 Offseason Workout Dates Announced

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kwity Payne (Michigan) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over video call after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the number 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium.
Draft

Colts Sign 5-of-7 NFL Draft Picks

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tyler Vaughns (21) is defended by Southern California Trojans safety Chase Williams (7) on a 35-yard reception in the final minute at Rose Bowl.USC defeated UCLA 43-38.
Draft

Colts Reveal Their 2021 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

Sep 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. (72) in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Listed As Favorite For Free Agent OT

Indianapolis Colts running back Branden Oliver (40) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Malik Jefferson (45) and Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the fourth quarter during the Week 4 NFL preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Indianapolis Colts Vs Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Game Aug 30
News

Colts Sign Free-Agent Linebacker

2021-05-04_22-07-55
Draft

Colts GM, HC Give Thoughts on Team's 2021 NFL Draft Class

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Veteran OT to Visit Colts

Sep 29, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesmen Will Fries (71) blocks during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 27-26. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Colts Rookie Could Be Their Newest Versatile Utility Lineman