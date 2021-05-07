Colts 2021 Offseason Workout Dates Announced

The NFL has announced the offseason workout dates for all 32 teams.

The Indianapolis Colts get things started this weekend as rookie minicamp begins on Friday, May 7, and runs through Sunday, May 9.

Rookie Minicamp: May 7-9

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-27, June 2-4, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-17

Friday is the first chance for the Colts to see the players that they drafted last week live in action in their own facilities. There are typically workouts and some on-field work done.

Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Kylen Granson, Shawn Davis, Sam Ehlinger, Mike Strachan, Will Fries, Tarik Black, Anthony Butler, Deon Jackson, Isaiah Kaufusi, and Tyler Vaughns were all either drafted or signed as undrafted free agents by the Colts since last week.

According to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Phase Three of the offseason program, which includes OTAs and the mandatory veteran minicamp must follow these guidelines:

Phase Three (May 24-June 18) remains its customary four weeks in length. Beginning in Phase Three, clubs may conduct in-person meetings and classroom instruction subject to COVID-19 testing cadence, tracking, facility access and other protocols. During Phase Three, teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted. Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

The dates for training camp are yet to be announced, but it typically begins near the end of July and runs through mid-August.

Which Colts rookie are you most excited to hear about from this weekend's minicamp? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

