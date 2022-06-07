Indianapolis Colts Announce Preseason Schedule Start Times

The start times for all three Colts' preseason games are now set.

The preseason schedule for the Indianapolis Colts has been known for more than a month now, as the Colts are slated to play the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preseason action.

Start times were unknown, at least until Tuesday morning.

According to an announcement by the Colts, Indianapolis will open the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 13 on the road at Buffalo at 4 p.m.

Following the Week 1 preseason game against the Bills, Indianapolis returns home to take on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m on Saturday, Aug. 20, before then closing the preseason out at home on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m.

It's unlikely that any of the Colts' big names will see much preseason action overall, especially with it being a three-week preseason again, but the Week 2 matchup against the Lions could be the first glimpse at Matt Ryan under center for the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, which would be quite a sight to see.

Have thoughts on the Colts' preseason start times for the three-week schedule? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.