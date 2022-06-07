Skip to main content

Indianapolis Colts Announce Preseason Schedule Start Times

The start times for all three Colts' preseason games are now set.

The preseason schedule for the Indianapolis Colts has been known for more than a month now, as the Colts are slated to play the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preseason action. 

Start times were unknown, at least until Tuesday morning. 

According to an announcement by the Colts, Indianapolis will open the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 13 on the road at Buffalo at 4 p.m.

Following the Week 1 preseason game against the Bills, Indianapolis returns home to take on the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m on Saturday, Aug. 20, before then closing the preseason out at home on Saturday, Aug. 27 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:30 p.m.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's unlikely that any of the Colts' big names will see much preseason action overall, especially with it being a three-week preseason again, but the Week 2 matchup against the Lions could be the first glimpse at Matt Ryan under center for the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, which would be quite a sight to see. 

Have thoughts on the Colts' preseason start times for the three-week schedule? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

PFF's Top Head Coaches, Where is Frank Reich?

By HH Staff5 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II spikes the football after his one-handed interception in the second quarter of Sunday's win at Las Vegas.
News

Colts' Star Corner Present for Physical Ahead of Mandatory Minicamp

By Jake Arthur14 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs in for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to tie the game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Film

Colts' Offensive Staples: Split Zone

By Zach Hicks21 hours ago
Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft
News

Colts' Alec Pierce Predicted among Top 5 Rookies

By HH StaffJun 6, 2022
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan during Colts OTAs.
News

Two Undervalued Colts Expected to Be Fantasy Studs in 2022

By Jake ArthurJun 4, 2022
Oct 31, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Film

Film Room: What Are the Colts' Go-To Deep Shots in the Passing Game?

By Zach HicksJun 3, 2022
Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) looks for cheers after his team picked up a Baltimore fumble Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, during the second half of Colts against Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium for Monday Night Football. 101121 Colts 031 Jw
News

Colts S Julian Blackmon Could Be Ready for Training Camp

By Andrew MooreJun 3, 2022
Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a touchdown pass to Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (not pictured) under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pair Of Colts' Defensive Stars Land Inside Top 5 Of Positional Rankings By PFF

By Josh CarneyJun 3, 2022