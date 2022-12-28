Indianapolis Colts Blindside In Good Hands with Rookie Left Tackle

Indianapolis Colts third-round pick Bernhard Raimann has experienced growing pains this year, but appears to be on the right track.

The Indianapolis Colts have struggled on the offensive line this year helping lead to their 4-10-1 record. They currently have the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft according to Tankathon, and the progress of rookie left tackle Bernhard Raimann should help them bypass offensive tackle with their top pick.

Obviously the Colts will be looking at a new quarterback for 2023, and they might be able to get their quarterback of the future in the draft. However, Raimann is turning into the left tackle of the now.

Raimann was the second-highest graded offensive player in Monday's loss to the LA Chargers according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Granted the bar wasn't set very high, but Raimann's 74.5 grade was only behind guard Will Fries and considerably ahead of running back Zack Moss who finished third with a 66.7.

Interim coach Jeff Saturday has been pleased with what he's seen from Raimann since taking over as the starter for good in Week 9.

"He’s battled," said Saturday. "I’ve been really happy with his progress. When people break your stuff down and look at what everybody’s saying, they are going to see seven sacks, ‘Ah the offensive line.’ But if you look at the way Bernie’s (Bernhard Raimann) played, he has gotten better each and every week."

"He’s faced some significant pass-rushers. He’s getting better with his technique. It’s not perfect, he understands that. He continues to pursue perfection, he hasn’t met it but he’s doing much better with his hands placement, he’s doing much better with his set, getting out and getting himself established and taking on bull-rushers or power-rushers, however you want to look at it."

"He’s very athletic, so he does well with the athletic-type rushers. He’s progressing. He’s learning the game. He’s doing much better in his run fits as well, cutoffs on the backside, so I’ve been happy with his progress."

Even with the praise for Raimann, Saturday still keeps things in perspective.

"Again, from a team that’s won one game since I’ve been here, we’re not celebrating or running parades but I have been happy with his growth at that position," said Saturday.

Raimann is currently the 36th-highest rated offensive tackle by PFF and the third-highest graded rookie behind Tyler Smith of the Dallas Cowboys and Braxton Jones of the Chicago Bears.

While the Colts search for their quarterback of the future, it looks like his blindside will be in good hands when he arrives.