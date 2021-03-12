Colts May Have Tough Time Re-Signing Key Defensive Lineman

Horseshoe Huddle
Report: Colts Will Have Competition to Sign Denico Autry

The Colts are one of multiple teams interested in signing free agent defensive lineman Denico Autry.
The Indianapolis Colts may have a tough time bringing back one of their most productive in-house free agents.

Defensive lineman Denico Autry is drawing interest from multiple suitors according to Jim Ayello of The Indy Star.

"According to a league source with specific knowledge about Autry, despite a crowded defensive line market, Autry is expected to draw significant interest at the outset of the new league year," Ayello said. "At least five teams, the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills, are expected to show interest.

"The Colts, per a second league source, are expected to remain in the mix for his services," Ayello continued. "Though there’s little chance of a deal being struck before free agency begins Wednesday."

Even at his age (will be 31 when the 2021 season starts), it makes sense that the Colts would want to re-sign Autry, who will be looking for a multi-year deal according to Ayello.

While averaging 6.7 sacks and 8.7 tackles for loss per season in Indianapolis, Autry's versatility has allowed him to see 1,319 snaps at defensive end and 634 at tackle.

If a deal cannot be struck between Autry and the Colts then the team's best in-house option to replace him would be fourth-year defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, who at 26 years old brings a similar skill set as Autry as a balanced run defender and pass rusher who can play inside (150 career snaps) or out (845 snaps).

Losing Autry would also help the Colts' chances of earning a compensatory pick in the 2022 offseason.

The Colts originally signed Autry to a three-year, $17.8 million contract in 2018 after he spent his first four seasons with the Las Vegas (then Oakland) Raiders.

Autry is considered perhaps Colts general manager Chris Ballard's best free-agent find as the rotational role player in Oakland became the Colts' most productive pass-rusher during his tenure.

In 40 regular-season games (38 starts) with the Colts, Autry compiled 102 tackles (26 for loss), 20.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovered, 5 pass breakups, and 32 quarterback hits.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end/tackle Denico Autry (96) will try to get after Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday, as was the case in this 2019 game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
