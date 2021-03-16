Colts Getting Back a Couple Players Who Missed 2020

Two Colts players who opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 plan to return in 2021.

As the NFL free agency frenzy is about to boil over, the Indianapolis Colts got some good news about a couple of players who missed the 2020 season.

Cornerback Marvell Tell III and linebacker Skai Moore are both reportedly returning in 2021 after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The news was first reported by Joel Erickson and Jim Ayello, respectively, both of The Indy Star.

While neither Tell nor Moore are a marquee name, both have given the Colts plenty of reason to be pleased with their return.

Tell was a fifth-round pick by the Colts in 2019 who converted from playing free safety at USC to cornerback in the NFL with the Colts.

His transition went smoother than expected initially as a rookie as he started one of the 13 games in which he appeared on top of playing nearly 200 snaps on special teams.

On the season, he totaled 26 tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 5 pass breakups.

The Colts are dealing with two of their top four cornerbacks in Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie being free agents on the open market. Whether the Colts can bring either, neither, or both back, Tell's depth and high ceiling ahead of him is a welcomed asset.

Moore has primarily played special teams during his tenure with the Colts after signing on as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft.

Starting MIKE linebacker Anthony Walker was dealing with an injury at the time that kept him out for much of training camp. The Colts coaching staff trusted Moore enough to make him the primary replacement for Walker, even starting the first game of the regular season.

Since then, he has played 45 snaps each on defense and special teams in 10 games and has 4 total tackles.

With Walker now on the free-agent market and his status with the Colts up in the air, Moore provides the Colts with a backup who's been there before behind Bobby Okereke.

The Colts have one more 2020 COVID-19 opt-out whose status has not yet been announced in defensive back Rolan Milligan.

