Colts Likely to Prioritize These Upcoming Extensions Over New Free-Agent Signings

The Colts have the fifth-most cap space in 2021, but they will have a strong focus on re-signing some of their own players to contract extensions rather than only pursuing outside help.

On the day that NFL teams may begin negotiating contracts with the league's free agents, an important point was made regarding how the Indianapolis Colts may be approaching things.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic reiterated that the team is unlikely to throw around their abundance of cash this offseason because of their own players that they need to take care of in the next year.

The Colts have the fifth-most cap space in the NFL at about $45.8 million, but they don't view it as "disposable income."

Rather than handing out contracts to new players that cost them money over the next few years, the Colts will focus on re-signing their own players from the 2018 draft class who will be free agents in 2022.

Linebacker Darius Leonard and right tackle Braden Smith are no-brainers, as Leonard has been an All-Pro each of his first three seasons, and Smith is considered one of the best right tackles in the NFL.

Running back Nyheim Hines makes an easy argument for an extension as well after compiling 2,120 yards of offense and scoring 15 total touchdowns through three years.

Guard Quenton Nelson almost goes without mentioning, but the team has a fifth-year option for him that they almost certainly will exercise for 2022.

Under general manager Chris Ballard, the Colts are already a team that doesn't fire out of the gate when the negotiating period of free agency starts, but they will likely be even more calculated this offseason.

This, of course, doesn't mean that the Colts won't be active in free agency. It just means you shouldn't expect them to blow through their money on outside players like they have to spend it all in 2021.

