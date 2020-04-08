AllColts
Indianapolis Colts Fans Wanted for 'ColtsSpeak'

INDIANAPOLIS — Attention Indianapolis Colts fans, we want to hear from you!

If you’re a passionate fan and have opinions to share, consider yourself invited to participate in “ColtsSpeak,” a weekly Q&A feature that debuts on Friday.

The phone chat with yours truly takes about 10 to 15 minutes, depending upon how much you want to say. And if you’re like most and confined in stay-at-home Indiana during the coronavirus pandemic, what better time than to share your views on the Colts?

What do you think of the Colts signing quarterback Philip Rivers? Was defensive tackle DeForest Buckner a smart acquisition for a first-round pick? What positions need to be addressed in the NFL draft? Any thoughts on how general manager Chris Ballard is building the team?

All diehard Colts fans have to do is email your name and phone number to phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com. And as an added perk for taking part in this weekly feature and becoming a part of the allcolts.com community, you will receive a signed copy of my 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die (Triumph Books).

From the day the Mayflower vans moved the team from Baltimore to Indianapolis to the glory days with stories about quarterback Peyton Manning, running back Edgerrin James, wide receivers Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne, defensive ends Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis and center Jeff Saturday, this book is a fun read. Diehard Baltimore Colts fans can also read about the franchise's earliest championships, John Unitas Jr. talking about his late great father, and stories shared by legendary Hall of Famers Geno Marchetti, Lenny Moore and Raymond Berry.

So step right up and be heard loud and clear, Colts fans. 

