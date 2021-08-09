Frank Reich Gives Thoughts On Kwity Paye Through Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts were fortunate enough to have arguably the top edge rusher in the 2021 NFL Draft fall into their lap this spring. Now in his first training camp, Kwity Paye is already looking the part.

It can take rookie pass rushers a little while to adjust to the NFL game but Paye has taken full advantage and performed at a high level regardless of what he is tasked with.

Although the Colts are shorthanded at offensive tackle and much of Paye's success has come against backups, he is displaying the speed, power, and bend that he was noted for coming out of Michigan.

“Man he looks good," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters about Paye recently. "He looked good today. He looks fast, really taking the coaching well, relentless effort, really a lot of talent, but really a smart player. You can see him translating the things that we’re coaching and teaching, you can see him translating those to his pass rush and you always saw the natural power, but today I saw speed. I saw speed, which we knew he had but as a rookie, it takes you a second to play fast and I’m starting to see him play faster and faster.”

Something the Colts are doing with Paye is splitting him out wider, farther away from the ball than he often played in college as he's playing almost exclusively from the right defensive end spot. That way, he can easier convert his speed to power and set the offensive tackle up in a more advantageous way for himself. He can then better focus on getting to the ball.

“Yeah there’s no doubt," Reich responded when asked if lining up farther from the ball is helping show Paye's attributes. "Getting out in space a little bit more and you can see that watching his tape in college but not like what you’re saying, as much where he is right now. We’ll continue to develop and use his gifts and just love the way he approaches practice. He wants to get every rep. He doesn’t want to be out for a second. I love watching him practice.”

How the Colts are using Paye is working to their benefit as the rookie gets more comfortable and settled into his role. It's allowing him to perform proactively rather than mentally playing catch-up, which in turn is allowing him to use his natural abilities and play freely.

Paye is popping for those who are watching, but he himself is feeling good and getting more comfortable with each practice.

“I feel great so far," Paye said. "I’ve been trying to stack the days brick by brick just being able to come out here and just improve every single day.”



When NFL rookies are asked what the biggest difference is between college and the pros, the answer is almost unanimously the speed of the game and how much faster things are in the NFL.

Only 10 practices in, Paye is already feeling things slow down around him.

“Yeah, for sure," he said about the pace slowing down. "I think after the first day – just kind of knowing what to expect every single day, once I get into my stance, I’m just kind of itching at that ball to come out. For me, I feel like I adjusted well. I’m just trying to stack the days.”



Paye has been noteworthy in what seems like every training camp practice to this point, whether it's winning his reps in 1-on-1s, flying off the ball and getting into the backfield, or converting the sack.

This week in camp will be his biggest test yet as the Colts host the Carolina Panthers for two days of joint practice on Thursday and Friday before the two sides face off in their preseason opener at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

Whether it's against his teammates or a fresh opponent, for Paye, the important thing is to continue getting better and more comfortable each day, and to keep "stacking the days."

